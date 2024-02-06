“Holger Rune Better Win a Slam Till October!” – Saudi Arabian Government Trolled For Including Beleaguered Dane in ‘6 Kings Slam’ Alongside Nadal, Djokovic

Aug 31, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune of Denmark after a second set winner against Novak Djokovic of Serbia on day two of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

The tennis season in 2024 has started and so have the controversies. After a thrilling Australian Open, eyes of the tennis world are on the tournaments coming up. However, a recent announcement of a special tournament in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia has got the tennis community talking. Users on X had a field day after knowing that Holger Rune was included in the ‘6 Kings Slam’.

The ‘6 Kings Slam’ is set to be in October 2024. The likes of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz are scheduled to play in the event and they will be joined by US Open 2021 champion Daniil Medvedev and 2024 Australian Open winner Jannik Sinner. However, Holger Rune is also scheduled to play in the tournament. Interestingly, the Dane is the only one amongst the six players, to have not won a Grand Slam title yet.

The tennis community on X trolled the Saudi Arabian government as well as Holger Rune for including him in the ‘Six King Slams’. While many people thought Rune does not belong in this event, other’s joked that the Danish star has to win a Grand Slam before October 2024.

The 6 Kings Slam is another attempt at Saudi Arabia looking to make more incisions in the world of tennis with an event of their own, even though it is set to not have ATP backing. The tournament could either clash with the Shanghai Masters 1000 or the Paris Masters 1000 event, which means that the big names of men’s tennis would miss one of the two events surely or even both altogether. In December 2023, Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic played in an exhibition match in Riyadh as well, but the stakes are set to be higher in the October 2024 tournament.

Holger Rune is beleaguered and yet to prove himself

While Holger Rune has immense potential, he is yet to make a mark for himself. The 20-year-old Danish star reached the quarterfinals of the Wimbledon and French Open in 2023, and that is his best run at a Grand Slam tournament. Most recently, the young Dane was knocked out in the second round of the Australian Open 2024.

The 20-year-old suffered a loss at the hands of the unseeded French player, Arthur Cazaux in 4 sets. Now, with the French Open up next, Rune will look to change his fortunes with a Grand Slam title. Rune will have to shake off controversies such as severing ties with Severin Luthi after just two months of hiring him as coach, his behavior on court of being a ‘petulant child’ according to some tennis fans and his run-in with Stan Wawrinka on Netflix’s Break Point show.

More recently, Rune was booed by fans on court after retiring hurt due to an apparent arm injury or pain of sorts in the semifinals of the Open Sud de France 2024 ATP 250 event despite being the top seed.