Carlos Alcaraz Injury: Spaniard Wins Hearts For Touching Gesture After Limping off Rio Open 2024 on Golf Cart

Carlos Alcaraz was among the favourites to win the Rio Open 2024 title. However, the Spaniard had to retire from his first round clash against Thiago Monteiro. The 20-year-old twisted his ankle in just the second point of his match, leaving his ankle visibly swollen. However, what happened after the Carlos Alcaraz injury is heartwarming after the Spaniard apologized to the crowd while leaving the stadium.

Advertisement

The tennis stars in Rio had flocked into the stadium to watch Carlos Alcaraz. However, the Spaniard’s match only lasted for two points as he had to retire due to an injury. Although Alcaraz could not thrill the crowd with his performance, he won the hearts of the people by his behavior after his match. In the post match conference, Alcaraz apologized to the fans for not putting on a show for them.

Later, the Spaniard was pictured clicking pictures with the fans after his forfeit. Carlos Alcaraz was visibly limping but still took out time for his fans by clicking pictures with them. Tennis fans in Rio waited for over three hours in blistering rain to catch a glimpse of Alcaraz, as the match was delayed by rain. This gesture by Alcaraz has won the hearts of the people and tennis community on social media have hailed Alcaraz for his golden heart.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TalkingTennisTT/status/1760140078951575811?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ashleytammyren/status/1760151259238060509?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Terri6455841932/status/1760179643326583011?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/LauraF7x/status/1760214912792465595?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TheTennisLetter/status/1760111883804414409?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ajmalsamilife/status/1760201601053081949?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

While the injury looked serious, Carlos Alcaraz is still hopeful of a quick recovery. The Spaniard is set to face Rafael Nadal in the ‘Netflix Slam’ and admitted that he can be available for the event.

Carlos Alcaraz injury might not be as serious

Carlos Alcaraz has admitted that his physios have suggested that his ankle injury is not serious. The Spaniard is all set to face Rafael Nadal in the ‘Netflix Slam’ in 12 days time, before heading for the Indian Wells. The 20-year-old will be the defending champion at the Indian Wells. Alcaraz will have to be careful in picking his next tournament, as to not extend his injury.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SkySportsNews/status/1760210439638573484?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Now, with Carlos Alcaraz set to return back to court soon, fans will be optimistic about his participation at the Netflix Slam. The Spaniard is still without a trophy since Wimbledon and he would be keen to end that drought soon.