Alexis Ohanian Fails to Guess Serena Williams’ Favorite Late-Night Snack in Hilarious Conversation

Although Alexis Ohanian has been in a relationship with Serena Williams since 2015, there are still a few things he doesn’t know about his wife. One of them is the WTA legend’s go-to snack at night. Naturally, one might assume that Ohanian’s wrong answer would upset Williams, but that wasn’t the case.

When asked by Serena about her favorite late-night snack, the business tycoon wrongly guessed “spicy instant ramen”. The right answer was gelato, but the response from Ohanian was way off. Still, Serena left all viewers in splits by sarcastically claiming that her partner was “close”.

After bursting her husband’s bubble, Serena even recollected a notable memory of her eating gelato for the first time in Italy. She instantly fell in love with the pistachio gelato, resulting in the shedding of tears.

“My best gelato memory is actually in Italy. I got pistachio gelato for the first time and I got emotional. I started getting like tears in my eyes as I wanted some more, I ate it so fast. It was that good,” Serena revealed her experience.

In hindsight, Ohanian might just be kicking himself for missing that one – after all, Serena’s love for gelato is no secret. In fact, a few years ago, she even went viral on social media for enjoying a gelato with her daughter in Rome.

Serena and family went on a gelato date in 2021

Ahead of the Italian Open 2021, Serena Williams was spotted spending quality family time. Williams, Ohanian, and their three-year-old daughter Olympia were celebrating Mother’s Day by eating gelato and walking through the streets of Rome.

Serena even posted a video of the three enjoying their respective ice creams on her Instagram Story, hilariously referring to the trio as “Team Gelato”.

While Williams seemed to have a great family trip to Italy, she was unable to win even a single match in what would be the final Italian Open of her career. The American received a first-round bye and eventually suffered a 6-7, 5-7 loss against Argentina’s Nadia Podoroska in the next round, which happened to be her 1,000th Tour-level match.