Alexis Ohanian Teases Serena Williams by Naming 3 Things That He is Better at Than Her

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian have completed seven years of marriage. The power couple has a happy life in LA, being passionate parents and co-investors. Among other roles, Ohanian has also become a social media influencer after his success with Reddit. He took to the SPolitics Podcast to talk about what makes both of them special.

The interviewer, Jemele Hill, asked Ohanian deliberately about the things he is better at than Serena since it ‘ticks her off’. In response, the first thing he could think of was art. Ohanian can come up with good drawings and paintings for his daughters by just seeing a YouTube video.

Ohanian moved on to brag about his cooking skills. He clarified that Serena is very good at baking. But overall in cooking, he thinks he is better even though he knows Serena ‘will contest that claim’.

The third skill was even more hilarious. Ohanian believes that ‘video games’ are indeed a skill to master. The way he played them with the ‘jump shots’ and all, he is right up there in their house as compared to Serena.

In fact, in his Instagram post, while sharing that particular cut, Ohanian teased Serena by mentioning that she is the best at tennis, but in everything else, he is.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexis Ohanian Sr. (@alexisohanian)

Serena and Ohanian banter a lot with each other, showing the kind of bond they have. Not long ago, they came together for a content segment with Lingo, the healthcare app in which both of them are brand ambassadors, and shared a lot about each other.

Serena and Ohanian did not get off on the right foot in their relationship

Ohanian kickstarted the “SpikeSessions” episode by asking Serena if she remembered what their first meal together was. Just before the video revealed that the two shared a Poulet roti frites together, Serena justified why she brought her agent and assistant along with her – she was unsure about Ohanian.

“Yeah because I didn’t know you and I didn’t know your game, I didn’t know what you were about. I had to bring back up,” Serena admitted.

In another podcast, Ohanian spoke about the time when he and Serena were just friends, and the tennis legend offered him some free coaching lessons — a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, indeed. But Ohanian, who wasn’t exactly a tennis fan at the time, turned her down! Serena was stunned, and it almost put a strain on their budding friendship.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexis Ohanian Sr. (@alexisohanian)

Reflecting on it now, Ohanian couldn’t help but laugh at himself for making what he calls a “historic blunder.” He joked that he might be the only person in the world to have ever refused free tennis lessons from Serena Williams herself.