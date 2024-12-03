Serena Williams’ Husband Alexis Ohanian Reveals First ‘Investment’ He Made After Selling Reddit

Jul 4, 2018; London, United Kingdom; Alexis Ohanian in attendance for the Serena Williams (USA) and Viktoriya Tomova (BUL) match on day three at the All England Lawn and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

Alexis Ohanian’s popularity grew alongside the rise of Reddit, which he sold in 2006. After selling the company, Ohanian revealed that his first “investment” wasn’t business-related. Rather, this purchase was a heartfelt gift for his father.

Ohanian and his family were present at the Northwest Stadium for the Washington Commanders’ recent duel against the Tennessee Titans. A day after the Commanders’ 42-19 victory, he shared multiple photos from the event and reminisced about his father’s love for the team. This is why he upgraded his father’s Washington Commanders season tickets soon after selling Reddit in 2006.

“I brought the crew together for a @commanders game today. The first thing I did in 2006 when I first sold @reddit was upgrade my dad’s season tickets from 2 nosebleeds to 4 frontrow seats and we didn’t miss a homegame for ten years,” he wrote on Threads.

Serena Williams’ husband further shared his thoughts on how his family has evolved and grown over the years.

“We’ve come up! Now we’ve almost all got kids so I’ve outsourced the tailgating work And Grandpa got a great big W,” he added.

This is just one of the many examples that highlight Ohanian’s role as a loving family man. Other instances include the praise he has received for the way he’s raised his daughter.

Ohanian was praised for his “Papa Pancakes” tradition

Ohanian has a long-standing tradition of making pancakes for his daughter, Olympia. The entrepreneur often shows off this skill on social media.

More recently, Ohanian shared a pancake-related post, but this one was slightly different than the rest. The venture capitalist revealed that he was complimented by a “fellow Disney dad” for his Papa Pancake tradition.

“GM. Especially to the fellow Disney Dad who saw me yesterday and complimented me on my #PapaPancakes thanks brother,” Ohanian wrote.

