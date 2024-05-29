Alexis Ohanian Goes on Date Night With Serena Williams, Reveals Her Favorite Champagne

Aug 29, 2022; Flushing, NY, USA; Serena Williams (USA) (M-L) poses for a picture with daughter Olympia (L), husband Alexis Ohanian (M-L), and sister Isha Price (R) after a ceremony honoring her career after her match against Danka Kovinic (MNE) (not pictured) on day one of the 2022 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The French Open 2024 has the attention of the entire sporting world. Serena Williams is merely one of the many tennis enthusiasts who has made her way to France, perhaps hoping to catch the matches live at the Stade Roland Garros. With the Roland Garros still in its nascent stages, Serena has decided to enjoy her time by spending it with her husband Alexis Ohanian.

The power couple has been enjoying their time with daughter Olympia during their stay in France. However, on Wednesday night, the two decided to head out and enjoy some time to themselves. Through Ohanian’s Instagram Story, it was seen that both of them were enjoying some fine champagne on their date night.

While sharing a photo of a bottle of Champagne Telmont from their date night, Ohanian also gave a special shoutout. The venture capitalist lauded Ludovic du Plessis, who is the President of the champagne brand, for the drink as well.

Serena having a date night in France! pic.twitter.com/MaSv57sdix — Wide World of Tennis (@tennisfan_dkr) May 29, 2024

Serena is enjoying her post-retirement life. Apart from working on her own companies – a cosmetic brand and a VC – she has had the freedom to travel the world with her family. The 23-time Grand Slam champion has also been able to drink her favorite champagne and wine more frequently.

Serena Williams Talks About Her Favorite Cognac Brand

Back in 2023, Serena Williams stunned the American sporting community by being part of the Super Bowl advertisement for cognac brand Remy Martin. While Serena has already been associated with other alcohol brands like Michelob Ultra. But the partnership with Remy Martin was much closer to her heart.

“This is one of my favorite things to drink, but when they came to me, I was like, ‘Are you sure this is something you want me to do?’” she told Rolling Stone.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, the Williams family would often sip Remy Martin together.

“I’m a big hostess and planner in my family, we love to spend time together, and this cognac has been a part of many family game nights and celebrations,” Williams says. “I also love that the brand is founded on family, relationships and teamwork because those are also pillars I value in my life.”

The CEO for the House of Rémy Martin, Jean-Philippe Hecquet explained the reason behind selecting the tennis legend as the ambassador for the “Inch by Inch” campaign.