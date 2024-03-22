Who is Matt Little? Andy Murray’s Right-Hand Miracle Worker Might Influence Katie Boulter’s Rise to Tennis Superstardom

Katie Boulter is one of the most in-form women’s tennis players in the world. The British star stunned the tennis world and claimed a win at the San Diego Open 2024. The 27-year-old defeated Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk 5-7, 6-2, 6-2 to win her second WTA title in her career. On the way to the final, Boulter also defeated American star Emma Navarro. The tennis community have been impressed by the Brit’s physical level this season and a lot of credits goes to Andy Murray’s trainer for it.

During the off-season, Katie Boulter signed up with Andy Murray’s trainer, Matt Little. The British WTA star worked on her physical fitness and that has paid dividend over recent tournaments. Working with Little has improved Boulter’s on-court movement and physical stature. The 27-year-old was impressive during her title run in San Diego and looked fitter than ever.

Matt Little has been working with Andy Murray for more than 15 years as his fitness trainer, empowering him to 3 Grand Slam wins amongst many other top ATP title wins and 2 Olympic gold medals. The British fitness coach has seen Murray at his highs and lows and now working wonders with Katie Boulter.

Now, the young British star will hope to continue her her form and fitness as she aims to bounce back at the Miami Open 2024 after a disappointing first round exit at Indian Wells.

Katie Boulter and Alex de Minaur extend their status as a power couple

Alex de Minaur and Katie Boulter have been dating each other since March 2022. The couple had been friends before that and always bantered with each other on social media. But now, they are a power couple who achieved history in February 2024. Katie Boulter won the title in San Diego, while Alex de Minaur won the title in Acapulco. While a couple winning titles on the same weekend is not a new thing, it is still extremely rare as only two sports couples before them achieved this, one of them being Lleyton Hewitt and Kim Clijsters in 2003.

The American couple who first did it was Chris Evert and Jimmy Connors, that too both of them in the singles categories at Wimbledon in 1974. De Minaur even skipped the after-event party at Acapulco to watch the Boulter final live. The Aussie flew from Acapulco in Mexico to San Diego to make it in time for Boulter’s match.