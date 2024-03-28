Alexander Zverev in Danger of Joining Carlos Alcaraz, Alex de Minaur, Casper Ruud, and Holger Rune For Unwanted Tennis Record

The Miami Open 2024 is coming nearer to its climax and Alexander Zverev vs Fabian Marozsan will be the next quarter-final match. Although popular notions might pitch Alexander Zverev to win the match, he does run a certain risk of facing a confident Marozsan. The Hungarian player, although nowhere near the Top 10 rankings in ATP, has a fantastic knack for defeating the best players in the circuit in big matches.

Advertisement

At the ATP 1000 Masters Tournaments, Fabian Marozsan has defeated some of the biggest names in crucial matches, and knocked them out of the tournament, in the past 12 months. He has earned the reputation of being a giant killer of sorts, and Zverev runs the risk of being next on the list.

After knocking out Carlos Alcaraz in the Australian Open quarterfinals, Alexander Zverev hasn’t been in the best of form. Now, will he be able to beat Fabian Marozsan, or will the Hungarian continue his unique streak?

Advertisement

With that in mind, here are 5 players who lost to Fabian Marozsan at Masters events –

Carlos Alcaraz (Italian Open 2023)

At the Rome Masters 2023, Carlos Alcaraz was out in the third round. The 20-year-old Spaniard faced Fabian Marozsan, who was a qualifier candidate.

Marozsan defeated Alcaraz 6-3, 7-6 (7-4) and advanced to the next round. It was a shocker to the tennis world since Alcaraz was already a Grand Slam winner (2022 US Open).

Alex de Minaur (2023 Shanghai Masters and 2024 Miami Open)

At the Shanghai Masters 2023, Australian talent Alex de Minaur started the tour in the second round. His opponent was Fabian Marozsan, who just defeated Arthur Rinderknech in the first round.

Quite unexpectedly, Marozsan defeated de Minaur 6-3, 7-5 in straight sets and advanced. Marozsan reached the quarterfinals that time, where he lost to Hubert Hurkacz, the eventual winner of the tournament.

Advertisement

If last year’s second-round defeat in Shanghai Masters wasn’t enough, Alex de Minaur was twice unlucky to face Fabian Marozsan in this year’s Miami Open. Marozsan has already reached the quarter-final this year, and that is courtesy of his win over de Minaur in the fourth round. Marozsan won 6-4, 0-6, 6-1 to end the Australian player’s dreams.

Holger Rune (Miami Open 2024)

Just like Alex de Minaur in the 2023 Shanghai Masters, Holger Rune started his Miami Open 2024 journey in the second round and faced Fabian Marozsan. Marzosan completely obliterated Rune, defeating him 6-1, 6-1 in the match. Rune’s dreams were shattered and Marozsan continued his fine little knack of defeating Top 10 players in the Masters events.

Casper Ruud (Shanghai Masters 2023)

Fabian Marozsan and Casper Ruud faced each other in the fourth round of the Shanghai Masters 2023. Norwegian Casper Ruud wasn’t aware of the threat that lay before him. Marozsan beat him 7-6 (7-3), 4-6, 6-4 to advance to the quarter-final.

The Alexander Zverev vs Fabian Marozsan showdown

The stage is set for the Alexander Zverev vs Fabian Marozsan showdown in Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida. The head-to-head between the two remains 0-0, which makes their quarter-final clash today even more exciting. The match will take place at around 1 pm today i.e. 28th March Thursday. The Eastern Time of the match will also be 1:00 pm.

The match will be streaming live on the Tennis Channel in the US and Sky Sports in the UK. The temperature in Miami is 26 degrees Celsius, with 18 km/h wind speed and 79% humidity on air. There is no zero precipitation.