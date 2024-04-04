mobile app bar

Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray Prove to be Biggest Customers For London-Based Chauffeur Who Has Now Set Up Successful Cars Business

Advait Jajodia
Published

Steve Rogers, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray
Credits: CLASS Executive Cars & © Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Steve Rogers isn’t a name directly related to the sporting world. However, the Romsey chauffeur has driven some of the biggest names from the world of sport like Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray. Now, merely nine months after the inception of his CLASS Executive Cars – a chauffeur service company – Rogers has found enough success to expand his business.

Steve Rogers recently added the seven-seater Mercedes vehicle to its existing convoy of vehicles. Talking about the same and how CLASS benefits clients, Rogers said, per Yahoo! Sports:

“The unpredictability of public transport together with our clients’ priorities of safety, reliability and confidentiality, has led to an increase in bookings.

“I think the key to our success is that we offer a service where our clients can concentrate on their engagements while we handle the logistics. The new vehicle gives us much more flexibility.”

Back in 2022, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray travelled to the O2 arena in London for the Laver Cup event, which also happened to be the farewell tournament for Roger Federer. Rogers is a proud man and has got to be thanked by the UEFA for driving their senior officials safely to Wembley for the UEFA Women’s Championship in 2021 between England and Germany, which England won 2-1.

While taking away no credit from Rogers, it seems as though working for tennis professionals seems beneficial for him and the growth of his company.

Did Novak Djokovic not stay in the same hotel as Roger Federer at Laver Cup 2022?

This raises an interesting question. It is because Roger Federer was spotted entering into the O2 Hotel Intercontinental which is as good as a stone’s throw away from the O2 Arena, where all the Laver Cup 2022 action took place. However, the same might not be said about Novak Djokovic.

While it is unclear yet as to where Novak Djokovic stayed at that time, him and Andy Murray taking the same chauffeur around London could mean that the duo opted for their own residences. It could also indicate that both of them were designated Mr. Rogers to drive them back and forth to the hotel and the arena. This is since both the players are big superstars in a city like London, where they can be anyone recognised in public.

