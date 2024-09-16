All About Boris Becker’s Wife Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro, Their Love Story and Combined Net Worth

Boris Becker has embarked on his third marriage, following a period of personal turmoil that saw the tennis legend face bankruptcy and even spend time in jail. His new wife, Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro, a political risk analyst, has been by his side through these difficult times.

The couple started dating in 2022, and according to reports, Lilian fell in love with Becker when he was at his lowest point, offering support as he rebuilt his life. The two tied the knot recently, marking a new chapter for Becker, who has often been in the headlines for his off-court troubles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boris Becker (@borisbeckerofficial)

Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro brings stability to Becker’s life, both emotionally and financially. While Becker’s net worth is said to be an estimated $1 million after all his financial troubles and wasteful spending, Lilian’s career as a political risk analyst ensures that the couple has a solid financial foundation. Her current net worth is around $200,000 as per multiple media reports, making them worth approximately $1.2 million combined.

Becker’s turbulent marriages over the years

Becker’s love life has often made headlines, particularly with his first two marriages. His first wife, Barbara Feltus, is a former model and actress. They married in 1993 and had two sons, Noah and Elias, before divorcing in 2001. The breakup was highly publicized, particularly because it came shortly after the birth of Becker’s daughter, Anna Ermakova, from an extramarital affair.

His second marriage was to Dutch model Sharlely “Lilly” Kerssenberg in 2009, and they welcomed a son named Amadeus in 2010 and Elias later on. However, their marriage didn’t last either, ending in divorce in 2018 after nearly a decade together.

Becker’s complicated family life includes four children from his past relationships, and despite his ups and downs, he’s remained a devoted father. His new marriage to Lilian signals a fresh start and many hope this marks a more stable chapter in his life after years of drama.