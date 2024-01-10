How Boris Becker Had to Endure Stunning Public Rant From Second Wife After Girlfriend Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro’s Glamorous Pictures Went Viral

Jul 4, 2014; London, United Kingdom; Boris Becker in attendance for the Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) and Novak Djokovic (SRB) match on day 11 of the 2014 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn and Tennis Club. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Boris Becker has been dating Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro. The legendary tennis player has seen a lot of ups and downs in his life, especially in recent years. He started dating her after separating from his wife of 9 years.

Becker has seen his fair share of controversies in his time. Most recently, Becker was sent to prison for illicitly transferring large amounts of money and hiding assets after he declared bankruptcy. However, his 2.5 years sentence was reduced to 8 months and the German was released. Now, Becker is leading a new life with his new girlfriend.

However, in 2020, the German was caught in a controversy again with his ex-wife. With his relationship with Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro at an early stage, his ex-wife went on a rant about the German. Becker’s ex-wife, Lily Becker was furious that Boris was taking her son with him to party with his new girlfriend. Lily took to social media to show her frustration and target Boris Becker.

“Let me put it his way so you understand: during the period of #corona!. You’re the 2nd girl within 7months to make breakfast – pizza- pancakes for my son! No girl – as a mother please respect my son and go take pics with @borisbeckerofficial in your cute bikini and your fabulous body but I beg you step away from my son. B won’t tell you! But I will otherwise you won’t get the message. Have a fab holiday – without touching my kid! He’s off limits! Period!!”

Boris and Lilly Becker split in 2018, after nine years of marriage. The couple have two kids in Amadeus and Elias. Not only that, Becker also has a daughter named Anna Ermakova with his former partner, Angela Ermakova. Also, Becker has a son with his former partner, Barbara.

Boris Becker took Christmas off from coaching to celebrate with his girlfriend

Boris Becker started as a coach for Holger Rune in late 2023. The Danish star appointed Becker to take his game to the next level. Although Becker has a controversial past, the German knows how to win Grand Slams, as he guided Djokovic to six majors during their time together. Rune got off to a great start with Becker, however, the German requested a Christmas break to spend time with his girlfriend.

During Christmas, Becker was vacationing in Sao Tome and Príncipe, paying a visit to the family of his girlfriend, Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro. The 56-year-old posted some photos from his trip to the island nation in Africa on Instagram. Now back with Rune, Becker will hope to put away his controversial past and succeed with the Danish star.