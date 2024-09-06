All About Taylor Fritz’s $845,000 Worth House in Miami Which Made Him Shift From San Diego

Taylor Fritz has had a memorable 2024 season. Apart from winning two ATP titles and an Olympic medal, the American No.1 has even recorded his best-ever performance at a Grand Slam at the US Open 2024. After multiple years of struggles, Fritz has finally gained stability in his career, both on and off the court. A huge reason for his improved performance can also be attributed to the condo that he purchased in 2023.

Initially, the Californian believed that he was happy in his San Diego house with his family – his then-wife and son. However, a bitter divorce would hamper his mental state which also hurt his on-court performance. Thus, purchasing a new house in 2023 was an extremely vital move for Fritz.

Early in 2023, Fritz purchased a lavish 1,096-square-foot condo in Miami. The beachfront property has two bedrooms and two kitchens. According to reports, the $845,000-worth apartment allows the ATP star to get a panoramic view of the Miami skyline and Biscayne Bay. Additional features of the property include a gym, spa, tennis courts, a place to play, and multiple pools.

Following the purchase of this property in South Florida, Fritz has witnessed a lot of success. Since March 2023, the former World No.5 has won three ATP titles and reached the last eight stages of a Grand Slam on four different occasions. Evidently, the purchase has brought him a lot of prosperity.

Considering that Fritz is seeming much more serious and steady in his relationship with Morgan Riddle, it wouldn’t be shocking if the two decided to make this their permanent residence.

However, Fritz is capable of adding many more properties to his real estate portfolio because of his growing net worth. With career earnings of almost $15 million and a plethora of high-profile brands that he endorses, Fritz’s net worth is reported to be around anywhere between $5-6 million as per multiple media reports.

Currently, he’s made it to the semifinals of the US Open 2024. Being in the form of his life, having dropped merely two sets through the first few matches, he has a great shot at reaching the first Grand Slam finals of his career. If he does potentially manage to upset Jannik Sinner or Jack Draper to win the major tournament, Fritz could further witness a massive rise in his net worth.