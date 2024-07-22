‘All The Way With Iga’: Hubert Hurkacz Injury Denies Fans Rare Opportunity to Watch Star Mixed Doubles Team

The Polish contingent traveling to Paris for the 2024 Olympics has just missed out on a potential medal. Hubert Hurkacz, the World No.7, recently announced his withdrawal from the prestigious quadrennial sporting event. Tennis enthusiasts across the world expressed their pity for Hurkacz, who would have been one of the star attractions at the Olympics.

Hurkacz had a great start to the grass-court season, reaching the finals of the Halle Open 2024. He also seemed to be in great shape and was a contender during the Wimbledon 2024. However, Hurkacz’s journey at SW19 came to a premature end after retiring in the second round following a horrific knee injury.

Almost three weeks later, Hurkacz took to Instagram to bear the sad news of his withdrawal from the Olympic Games.

“Hi, Hubert here. I wanted to sincerely thank you for all your wonderful messages. The support I receive from you means a lot to me. My rehabilitation is going very well, and I’m making continuous progress. However, my team and I have decided that I’m not able to compete at the Olympic Games in Paris. This was a very, very difficult decision because I have always dreamed of representing Poland at the Olympics, being able to win a medal for the national team, but unfortunately, my health does not allow it this year,” Hurkacz gave an update through a video story.

As soon as the news came out, the Poland player’s supporters flooded social media with good wishes. Some of them also claimed that they will miss a great chance to see Hurkacz team up with women’s World No.1, Iga Swiatek in the mixed doubles.

At the United Cup earlier this year, Swiatek and Hurkacz played some mixed doubles together and were impressive, considering how little they must have practised together.

oh damn, hope he is better soon! Pity for mixed doubles, could have gone all the way with Iga — Doris (@Dorli_Wi) July 22, 2024

That’s such a bummer. We’ll miss his serve—but more importantly his vibes—at the Games. Hope he’s back in full force for the hard court swing. — SmoothManBets (@SmoothManBets) July 22, 2024

Speedy Recovery to him — Novak Ðoković fan ☦ (@NDjokovic_No1) July 22, 2024

NOOOOOOO , I hope he recovers quickly https://t.co/60hesgjPEd — Matilda (@matildaax18) July 22, 2024

The Wroclaw native was the strong contender to win a gold medal in the mixed doubles event alongside Swiatek. Events like the Olympics give fans a rare opportunity to see their favorite players from the same country team up in doubles, even if they are singles regulars.

However, Hurkacz’s injury shows how sport can be cruel sometimes to even the best of people and players.

Hurkacz gave it his all to prepare to contend for a medal

A few days after the Wimbledon 2024 concluded, Hubert Hurkacz gave fans an update on his rehabilitation process. Apart from posting a video of his workouts, Hurkacz also revealed his goal to participate and win a medal during the 2024 Olympics.

“I had a knee procedure this Monday, but I’m feeling better already and my team and I are dedicating extensive time each day to the rehab process. It’s a dream for every athlete to represent their country at the Olympics, and I want to make sure I am fully fit and ready before making the final decision to step on court. The aim is not only to participate, but to win a medal for my country,” Hurkacz captioned his Instagram reel.

While the news is disappointing for Polish sporting fans, it was the right decision for Hurkacz to sit out of the event. He can now divert all his focus to be fit enough to participate in the US Open 2024 later in August.