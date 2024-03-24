How Much Prize Money Did Serena Williams Take Home From Her Record 8 Miami Open Title Wins?

Serena Williams dominated the tennis world for nearly three decades. Across her distinguished career, Williams won 39 Grand Slam titles in total – 23 in singles, 14 in doubles, and two in mixed doubles. Having also won a total of 73 tour titles, the American managed to collect a grand total of $94.8 million as prize money. As stunning as it may seem, the younger Williams sister pocketed $4.65 million with her record 8 titles won at the Miami Open.

Advertisement

No other player, male or female, has won the Miami Open more times than Serena Williams. The former World No.1 made it to 10 finals appearances in the WTA 1000 tournament and emerged victorious 8 times.

She first won the title in 2002, defeating fellow countryman Jennifer Capriati. In 2003 and 2004, Williams successfully defended her title, clinching her first three-peat. After a mere two-year title drought in Miami, “Meka” would go on to win the Miami Open 2007 and the Miami Open 2008, defeating Justine Henin and Jelena Jankovic.

Advertisement

In 2013, Serena won her sixth Miami Open title, eclipsing Steffi Graf’s previous record of 5 titles. After defeating Li Na and Carla Suarez Navarro in straight sets in 2014 and 2015, respectively, Williams completed her second three-peat. As per Perfect Tennis, Williams won $2.4 million for winning these three titles.

Here’s a complete list of the prize money she won in each of her title-winning years at the Miami Open:-

2003 – $393,000

2004 – $400,000

2007 – $492,950

Advertisement

2008 – $590,000

2013 – $712,000

2014 – $787,000

2015 – $900,400

Assuming that Serena Williams won more than $380,000 USD for her 2002 Miami Open win, she has earned surely more than $4.2 million USD from her wins in tournament (excluding taxes and other expenses). This record could only be broken in the future because in the Miami Open 2024, the women’s singles winner will get $1.1 million USD in prize money. But it is highly improbable that Serena’s 8 Miami Open titles record is broken by the current generation of women players.