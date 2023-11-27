“He’s Down”: When Pete Sampras Won the Davis Cup for USA Against Russia and Collapsed

Pete Sampras defeated the Russian, Andrei Chesnokov 3-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-7(5), 6-4 in a Davis Cup final first match in 1995. The American’s win gave the USA a 1-0 lead in the final. The game, widely regarded as one of the best-ever Davis Cup final matches, left the spectators in awe. Sampras collapsed on the court after winning the last point.

The commentator famously exclaimed “He’s down!” after the American clinched the win and fell down on the court. Sampras had to be carried off the court after a physically draining match to give his country a lead. The United States went on to win the final 3-2 to clinch the Davis Cup against Russia, that too significantly on Russian soil. This was huge considering the two countries’ frosty political and military history prior to that.

The next day, Pete Sampras participated in the doubles match during the Davis Cup final. Sampras partnered Todd Martin to win the doubles rubber over Kafelnikov and Andrei Olhovskiy. The American team that consisted of tennis legends like Pete Sampras and Jim Courier came up with the goods when it mattered the most.

Confident after his two wins, Pete Sampras stepped on court for the third time in the finals, to face the Russian Yevgeny Kafelnikov. Sampras knew a win would confirm the Davis Cup win for USA and the American star did not disappoint. Pete Sampras defeated the former Russian No.1, 6-2, 6-4, 7-6 to win the Davis Cup.

Pete Sampras winning his first match in five sets against Andrei Chesnokov set the tone for the rest of the final. The American team inspired by Sampras went on to win the trophy in Russia. Many fans describe this match as the best Davis Cup match in history. The moment of victory and Pete Sampras collapsing on the court is an image attached in everyone’s memory.

Pete Sampras contributed in USA becoming best-ever team in Davis Cup history

USA is the most successful team in Davis Cup history with 32 titles to their name. The Americans have dominated the early years of the competition to go clear of other countries. The country has seen some incredible tennis players over the years. The likes of Pete Sampras, Andre Agassi and Jim Courier have contributed heavily to USA’s success over the years.

Despite dominating the competition over the years, the States last won the Davis Cup in 2007. The American team that included Andy Roddick, James Blake, Mike Bryan and Bob Bryan won the title against Russia by beating them 4-1 in the final. Now, all eyes will be on the next generation of American talent to see if they can break this losing streak. Young stars like Frances Tiafoe, Ben Shelton and Taylor Fritz will look to break this Davis Cup hoodoo for USA.