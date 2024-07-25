What is Ana Ivanovic and Bastian Schweinsteiger’s Combined Net Worth?

Ana Ivanovic may have retired from tennis years ago, but she continues to love playing the sport in her free time. Although one would think Ivanovic would go easy on her soccer star husband Bastian Schweinsteiger when they play amongst each other, that is definitely not the case. The former World No.1 said in a recent interview with Bild (via The Sun) –

“He really fights to win. But I won’t let him win!”

The last time they played each other, the 2008 French Open champion won 6-2, 6-1 against Schweinsteiger, who is passionate about the sport after football. He confessed that playing her is ‘brutal’ as he makes him run ragged for each point.

“She lets me run! From left to right, from front to back – it’s brutal.

“I never thought that there was no chance for me. I lost 1:6, 2:6,” the German star was quoted as saying. Ivanovic and Schweinsteiger are happily married since 2016 and recently, celebrated their 8th anniversary. They have 3 children and have settled down in a small town in Austria, getting away from the hustle and bustle of Chicago. The sporting power couple stayed in the American city mainly when they were dating and at the peak of their respective careers. The Serb and the German spent an estimated $4.5 million ($3.5 million euros) to make their house in Austria and that has added to their impressive net worth.

Ivanovic and Schweinsteiger net worth: Individual and combined numbers

Beginning with Ivanovic, she has managed to amass a net worth of slightly above $17 million as per multiple media reports. Her earnings come from various sources, including prize money winnings and lucrative sponsorship deals with brands like Adidas and Rolex, apart from real estate.

Ivanovic has a cosmetics brand of her own – The Ana Ivanovic Natural Performance, which she launched in 2022. After selling her products in Germany, Austria and Serbia, she is expanding into the United States and Mexico, using her tennis fanbase to build her brand.

On the other hand, Schweinsteiger has built a net worth of approximately $90 million. Known for his successful soccer career, particularly with Bayern Munich and Manchester United, his earnings have been substantial.

Even after retirement, he made $3 million from sponsorship deals with Beats Electronics and Adidas as per Forbes. So their combined net worth is above $107 million as of 2024.