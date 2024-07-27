Andy Murray’s Jokes on Mother Judy Go Viral After Retirement Announcement at Olympics

The Great Britain tennis legend Andy Murray is known not just for his magic on the court but also for his witty posts and comments on social media, something which even his mother Judy Murray has fallen prey to. The 2-time Olympics gold medallist could not have picked a better tournament for his farewell and after he confirmed his decision to retire, the ATP came up with a special post for him online.

Recently, the governing body of men’s tennis decided to share a few of Murray’s most hilarious social media moments. They captioned the post:

‘Wit and wisdom: Andy’s best social media moments.’

The first photo in the carousel itself grabbed everybody’s attention as it was a dig Murray took at Judy. Replying to her mother’s post in which she informed how she was going to participate in the Alfred Dunhill Padel Classic and found tennis courts large due to her age, Murray wrote:

‘Think the Padel court might be a bit of stretch too.’

The ATP shared yet another Andy-Judy social media moment in the last photo of the post. It was a screenshot of a tennis portal’s tweet which asked the netizens if Judy was as cool as she appeared on Twitter. Replying to this, Murray commented:

‘Cool?!?! You’ve got to be kidding me..’

There were more of Murray’s social media moments in the post, one of which was with the Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer. The banter was from the time when the Brit held a Q&A session on Twitter. Federer decided to take up the opportunity to ask his rival the secret behind his curly hair.

However, Murray decided to come up with a savage reply, as he shared a photo of his long hair which flew open as he was playing and wrote:

‘@rogerfederer let me know if you ever want to go down this route..Think it would be good for your image.’

Murray’s savage mode isn’t just for his rivals and family members. He often takes a dig at himself also as he did in one of his posts. After losing in the first round of the 2024 Australian Open to Tomas Martin Etcheverry, the Scotsman took to Instagram and shared an image of him dressed up as ‘Professor Albus Dumbledore’ (a character from the famous Harry Potter series). He captioned the image:

‘One of the huge advantages to losing in the first round of @australianopen is getting to play Harry Potter dress up at 5:30 am on a Sunday with my daughters. Dumbledad.’

Hence, it proves that no one can be saved from Murray’s savage avatar, be it the legendary Roger Federer or his own mother, who has also had a vast impact on his career.

Judy, who herself was a tennis player, though she never went professional, played a huge role in making Murray the legend he is today. The 2-time Wimbledon champion’s mother trained him and his brother from an early age to pave their way for professional tennis. Even to date, she is always there to help out and support Murray whenever he needs it and always backs him.

At Wimbledon 2024, when Emma Raducanu opted out of the mixed doubles, Judy was visibly not happy with the decision as it meant her son wouldn’t play the Slam ever again. That match was supposed to be the Great Britain star’s last Wimbledon match but due to Emma’s decision, he didn’t get to play it and his chance to walk out on the grass court one last time, was taken away.

Instead, Murray’s last match on home soil was a men’s doubles one with his brother Jamie. He can hope to end his career with a win in the men’s doubles event at the Olympics, in which he is partnering with Dan Evans.