Andy Murray’s Mother Judy Reveals How British Legend Has Spooky Connect With Number 7

Nandini Rikhee
Published

Image Credits: Susan Mullane/USA Today Sports

British tennis legend Andy Murray’s mother Judy Murray revealed a secret behind the 3-time Grand Slam champion’s iconic and most special moments. In a tweet, she mentioned how every important moment of Andy’s career and life is somehow linked to the number 7.

Describing the ‘spooky’ connection between Murray and 7, Judy began with his last-ever professional tennis game, which took place at the 2024 Paris Olympics on August 1. The match lasted exactly for 77 minutes.

Similarly, the 2013 Wimbledon final in which Murray won his first-ever grass-court slam, that too on home soil, took place on July 7, thus, the date accounted for 7/7. At the same time, it had been 77 years since any British tennis player had won a Wimbledon title in the men’s singles category.

She further reiterated his special connection with 7 by mentioning how the management company owned by Murray, is also named 77. These events can be a mere coincidence, but somehow, they establish the fact that the number has a special connection with the 2-time Olympics gold medalist.

This revelation also stunned the fans as no one had earlier given a thought to it.

Murray retired from professional tennis after he and his partner Dan Evans were defeated by the American pair of Tommy Paul and Taylor Fritz in the men’s doubles quarterfinals at the Paris Olympics. The Scotsman is said to have a net worth of around $170 million.

This is an impressive feat considering how he has made $64.5 million from prize money earnings on court. However, Judy has always been a guiding light to Murray and he has a lot to credit to her for his success.

How mother Judy has had a huge impact on Andy Murray’s career

A former tennis player herself, it was Judy who introduced him to the sport and pushed them to turn professional. She also had an instrumental role to play when it came to agreeing to Murray’s request to his parents in his teenage years to go to Spain for training rather than staying home in Great Britain.

She has always been vocal about her son’s success and has also taken a stand for him in difficult times.

After his retirement was confirmed, Judy lauded Murray’s career. While speaking with BBC, she was quoted as saying in an interview:

“What he has done has changed the face of British tennis. I suppose, if I had a wish, I wish we had more in Scotland to show for it.

“I think people get sick of hearing that we’ll never have another Andy or Jamie Murray. But they’ve built this enormous fan base in Scotland and all over the world, so why shouldn’t we?”

Recently, Murray’s old jokes went viral on social media and 2 of them were on Judy. The first one was that unlike her public image, Judy isn’t really that calm at home or in personal life and that was exposed hilariously by the superstar.

The second was that while Judy felt that a tennis court was quite big to play in for someone her age, Murray replied back once that even a padel court would have been a stretch for her. This banter shows the lovely bond they share and fans have loved it, which will make them miss it after his retirement at the Olympics.

