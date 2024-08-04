Andy Roddick Concedes Novak Djokovic Is the Tennis ‘GOAT’ Weeks After Accusing Him of Gaining Attention From Injury

After accusing Novak Djokovic of using ‘injury’ as a medium to garner attention, Andy Roddick has now accepted the 24-time Grand Slam champion as the real ‘GOAT’ of tennis. This acceptance came after the Serb won a gold medal in the men’s singles event at the Olympics 2024 on August 4.

Ahead of the Wimbledon 2024, Djokovic shared an update on his recovery on his social media, to which Roddick had commented on the ‘Tennis Channel Live’ podcast. Roddick believed that the former World No.1 wanted attention before making an appearance at Wimbledon and was different from the rest of the tennis fraternity.

“I was in the tournament once upon a time, but I was not doing this. He is not like us. He is a little bit different. This is incredible and I can’t believe it. The fact that he is posting this he wants the attention of flirting with a Wimbledon bid and being healthy he is certainly not dealing with his injuries privately. This is crazy, the thing that he had surgery like a week ago,” said the former American tennis player when asked about what he had to say on Novak’s injury update.

This statement received a lot of backlash from Djokovic’s fans, who thought that it came because of the rivalry the 41-year-old had with the Serb during the former’s playing days. They accused him of making this statement deliberately due to the hard feelings he harbored in his heart for the now-Olympic gold medalist.

However, Roddick’s statement almost immediately after Djokovic’s win at Roland Garros surprised everyone as he applauded his performance and accepted that he is the greatest. He also called it ‘emotional’ to watch the 37-year-old clinching the gold medal on his ‘last chance’.

The willpower. Cant explain the effort I just witnessed from Nole. GOAT. To get one last chance, tell everyone what your priority is, and the deliver against the current best. Emotional stuff. Lucky to see it. Props — andyroddick (@andyroddick) August 4, 2024

History was yet again scripted in Paris as the 24-time Grand Slam champion finally completed his Career Golden Slam as he defeated the Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets.

However, neither of the players could break the other’s serve which resulted in a tie in both sets, pushing it to tiebreaks. Djokovic proved why he is best at tie breaks as he maintained his record of winning every match at Roland Garros when he has won a tiebreak since 2013.