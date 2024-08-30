Andy Roddick Names Two People He Wants on ESPN to Have a War of Words at US Open

The noise around Jannik Sinner’s doping verdict isn’t expected to die down any time soon and it has spilled over to the US Open as well. The 2003 champion, Andy Roddick has also joined the debate involving the Italian and tennis player Nick Kyrgios’ criticism of him.

Sinner, in a post-match press conference, was asked how would he react if he was interviewed by Kyrgios during the tournament. Kyrgios, who is currently working as a commentator for ESPN, has been against the World No.1 ever since the news of his failing doping tests broke out. The Italian answered calmly that although the interview would feel different, he wouldn’t mind the grilling.

Claiming that the possibility would be ‘great’, Roddick advocated for the broadcasters to organize an interview between Kyrgios and Sinner. Roddick, in his tweet, also advocated for another face-to-face conversation involving Kyrgios, but this time with Sinner’s coach and popular tennis pundit for ESPN, Darren Cahill on the other side.

“I think it would be great. Also wanna see him and Cahill at the same desk. Let’s let it rip,” wrote Roddick in his tweet while replying to a user who stated that ESPN wouldn’t want Kyrgios taking an interview of Sinner.

I’m pretty sure ESPN won’t have Kyrgios interviewing Sinner… https://t.co/LfyUrZ2UGb — José Morgado (@josemorgado) August 29, 2024

Cahill also came under scrutiny as his entire team was blamed for this mess. While the Australian kept his job, Sinner sacked his fitness trainer and masseuse before the US Open. The legendary coach, who has also trained former Grand Slam champions like Andre Agassi and Simona Halep in the first, has been accused of encouraging doping amongst his players since they have had doping cases against them in the past.

There is a theory that the World No.1’s coaching team was unprofessional and callous to not know the banned substances in the sport, for which Sinner had to suffer the consequences. Another theory is that Sinner, after knowing about the substance, encouraged its use until the doping tests were conducted in March 2024 first.

Despite the independent tribunal declaring Sinner innocent, Kyrgios claimed that he won’t show hospitality to the Italian if he met him ever in the locker room again.

Roddick, on the other hand, has only been quite supportive of Sinner. In his show Served with Andy Roddick, the former tennis player burst several apprehensions about the Italian’s case and stated all facts related to it, agreeing with the tribunal’s decision.

The Italian has been trying to cope with the negativity surrounding his name while trying to perform at the last slam of the season. Though it’s quite difficult to not think about the criticism he is being subjected to, Sinner has been quite graceful and mature in dealing with all questions related to it.