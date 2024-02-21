Qinwen Zheng vs Anastasia Potapova Prediction, Odds, Weather and Live Streaming of the Dubai Open 2024

The third round of the Dubai Open 2024 has a great set of lineups. Crowds are expected to flock the venue for the Qinwen Zheng vs Anastasia Potapova clash in the third round. This will be the fourth encounter between the duo and Zheng leads the head-to-head 2-1.

Advertisement

Qinwen Zheng has had an incredible start to the 2024 season. The Chinese star made it to the final of the Australian Open, however, lost against a rampant Aryna Sabalenka. Since then, Zheng lost in the third round in Doha and is yet to get a big win under her belt. In the Dubai Open 2024, Zheng won the first round in three sets against Nao Hibino. Now, the Chinese star will look to get a win in the Qinwen Zheng vs Anastasia Potapova.

Meanwhile, Anastasia Potapova lost in the first round at the Australian Open. The Russian then lost in the second round of Doha against Pliskova. Now in Dubai, Potapova won the first match in three sets against Lin Zhu and then followed it up a win against Lucia Bronzetti in round two. Now, the Russian will look to get a headline win against Qinwen Zheng.

Advertisement

Qinwen Zheng will start as the favorite to win the contest against her Russian counterpart. The SportsRush predicts Qinwen Zheng to win the match in straight sets. According to Pokerstars, Zheng has her odds set 1.40 compared to Potapova’s 2.60.

The Qinwen Zheng vs Anastasia Potapova match is set to start not before 6.oo pm local time (11.40 am ET) on Wednesday, 21 February 2024. The temperatures are expected to be around 23 Degree Celsius with clear skies. The match will be streamed live on Tennis Channel across the United States.