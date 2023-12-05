When Rafael Nadal Made Tiger Woods Jump Out of His Seat After Winning Stunning Point at US Open: WATCH

Rafael Nadal and Tiger Woods have forged a close friendship over the years. The American lavished praise on the Spaniard recently and has also attended a few of his games. During one such match, Woods was so pumped after his friend won a point that it made the golf legend leap out of his chair.

Advertisement

Woods hailed Nadal and implored fans to enjoy watching him as retirement looms. He said he wished that the former World No.1 did not have to retire. Nadal too had previously called Woods his favourite sportsperson (Sky Sports). Both of them are also long-time Nike athletes co-incidentally.

When Nadal played at the 2019 US Open, Woods took the opportunity to watch him play live. He attended the former’s fourth-round clash against Marin Cilic. The eventual champion convincingly won in four sets. In the fourth set of his 6-3, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 win, Nadal pulled off an incredible around-the-net shot to get to match point. The entire stadium applauded and even Woods joined in. He jumped up in his seat and fist-pumped with passion, mirroring his buddy’s reaction to the point.

Advertisement

This got Nadal to match point which he converted successfully to set up a quarterfinal with Diego Schwartzman. He won that and the semifinal against Matteo Berrettini to meet Daniil Medvedev in the final. Another five-setter ensued as Nadal came out on top for his fourth US Open title and 19th Grand Slam overall. Woods also had a moment of glory in 2019, winning his fifth Masters Tournament.

Rafael Nadal called Tiger Woods an ‘idol’; both prepare for comeback season in 2024

After the win with Woods in attendance, Nadal had high praise for him. He said playing in front of the star golfer is special and labelled him an idol. He added he followed the American closely and was glad he was supporting him (via USA Today).

“Playing in front of Tiger, to me, is a very special thing I always say I never had big idols, but I have to say one idol is him. I always like to follow every single shot that he brings the whole year. It’s a big pleasure to have him supporting. It means a lot.”

Nadal announced his tennis comeback after spending almost a year on the sidelines with a hip injury. He will return at the Brisbane International with an eye on the 2024 Australian Open. It is widely believed that the upcoming season will be the Spaniard’s farewell tour. He last featured in the 2023 edition of the Majors in Melbourne, playing through injury before falling in the second round. He underwent surgery in July and looks fit to compete in Brisbane.

Advertisement

Woods, similarly, played in the recently concluded 2023 Hero World Challenge after a prolonged absence. He participating in an event for the first time since February. He announced his plans to return full-time next season and play one tournament a month (Irish Mirror). Close friends Nadal and Woods will both return next year to play a full season after long injury layoffs. Fans will be thrilled to see two legends come back to their respective sports for what could potentially be a swansong.