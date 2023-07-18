“If You Kept Humans, It’d Be Charity”: Fans Debate Andy Roddick’s Criticism of Line Umpires at Wimbledon 2023 Final

Former World No. 1 Andy Roddick has been a keen follower of tennis post retirement. He never shies away from calling out people when things aren’t going as they’re supposed to. He even called upon a British commentator earlier when he felt Novak Djokovic had the best first serve in the history of this sport.

However, this time he picked upon the officiating of line calls during the Wimbledon final between Alcaraz and Djokovic. The American felt there was a need for change in the sport and that it was high time, technology is taken more into consideration like most the other sports have adopted with time.

Andy Roddick unhappy with human line umpires

The 40-year-old felt that there were mistakes made by the line officials, feeling a change was required in this aspect. According to the former US Open champion, technology should be more involved into the sport as it will only benefit the sport overall. Such a move will revolutionize the sport as far as officiating and the judging of calls is concerned.

During the final on Sunday, there were a few incorrect calls made during crucial junctures of the match. Incorrect calls can have a drastic impact on any match and the consequences of it only magnify in finals. While players do get challenges to verify the calls should they have any doubts, there’s always a chance a player might not challenge a call or runs out of challenges.

Roddick is evidently not a fan of such elements impacting a match, especially since there is an alternative that will completely do away with such inaccuracies. While watching the match, Roddick tweeted out his frustration at the incorrect calls, saying it wasn’t helping in making a case to continue with human line judges.

Fans were divided into two factions in the twitter thread with some agreeing with the former World No. 1 while others saying the human element is crucial.

Electronic line-calling at other Grand Slams

In 2021, the Australian Open 2021 became the first Grand Slam to adopt the electronic line-calling system. The organizers at US Open followed suit the same year; however, Wimbledon and Roland Garros have yet to be swayed and continue to go the traditional way, using the help of human line judges.

Given the increasing integration of the electronic system across the ATP Tour, though, we could soon see all four Majors having the same system. After all, folding technology into the sport will only make it better when it comes to objective elements like line calls. However, it is indeed vital to keep the balance and not lose the human aspect that makes sport such an emotional spectacle.