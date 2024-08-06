Anti-Hero Novak Djokovic Smashes Biggest Popularity Myth After Incredible Social Media Achievement 

Last week, Novak Djokovic beat Carlos Alcaraz in the final of the Men’s Singles Tournament at the Paris Olympics, conquering the only peak he hadn’t scaled during his illustrious career. The Serbian superstar won in straight sets despite the crowd inside the Stade Roland-Garros firmly in the Spaniard’s corner.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion is no stranger to being the villain, but his victory post on Instagram suggests he may not be as disliked as many perceive him to be. At the time of writing, Djokovic’s collage of pictures from his gold medal win and his heartfelt message to his compatriots had 2.4 million likes.

It is reportedly the most-liked post by a tennis player on social media, surpassing Roger Federer’s retirement post following the 2022 Laver Cup.

It’s an incredible achievement for Djokovic, who’s been as, if not more successful than Federer and Rafael Nadal but isn’t considered as likable as them. The Swiss icon and the 14-time French Open champion are revered for their humility and professionalism on the court. On the contrary, the Serbian sensation has often been chastised for his brash attitude and on-court outbursts.

Djokovic’s inability to ignore the fans’ jeer hasn’t helped his popularity. However, his record-breaking post is evidence that claims of him not being as admired as Federer and Nadal are incorrect.

Djokovic Busting the Popularity Myth

Many fans, or rather the Serbian detractors, argue that his outbursts on the court and his hostility towards a biased crowd affect the sport’s perception and make him less popular among neutrals. However, his gold medal celebration post on Instagram points to the contrary.

In addition to being the most-liked post by a tennis player, several world-renowned athletes left a congratulatory message on it. NBA icon LeBron James, soccer legend Francesco Totti, and retired English cricketer Kevin Pietersen were among the thousands who left a comment on his record-breaking post.

Djokovic’s persona may not be everyone’s cup of tea. However, it’s undeniable that he’s one of, if not the greatest player in the sport’s history. The 24-time Grand Slam champion’s ability to defy age and add accolades to his already-stacked resume is admirable. Fans are free to believe he’s not as popular as his legendary contemporaries, but the evidence suggests otherwise.