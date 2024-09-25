“I Know People Will Definitely Come”: Bjorn Borg Follows Roger Federer in Endorsing Rafael Nadal’s Academy

Rafael Nadal’s academy has quickly become one of the world’s most popular tennis training facilities, drawing talent from every corner of the globe.

Known for his goodwill and strong relationships in the tennis community, Nadal uses his influence to further enhance the academy’s reputation.

Recently, Björn Borg visited the academy and had nothing but praise for the experience. The tennis icon mentioned that he had heard great things about the academy even before arriving there.

After a few days, Borg encouraged anyone who had the chance to come and play there. The former Swedish star was full of praise for the excellent coaching and top-tier setup.

Roger Federer also had positive words for Nadal’s academy during a Laver Cup interview with Bloomberg. He acknowledged how Nadal’s venture into training the next generation is a perfect way for the Spaniard to stay connected to the sport.

Federer also went on to praise the Spaniard’s commitment to his academy even during his injury breaks.

Whenever Nadal is not competing or recovering from injuries, the 22-time Grand Slam champion is frequently seen mentoring students and ensuring the academy thrives.

Moreover, the Spaniard has made it clear that growing the academy in Manacor, Mallorca, is a long-term project.

Nadal recently took things up a notch by opening a new branch of his academy in Saudi Arabia. It is in line with his long-term vision.

This also shows his determination and passion to connect with young tennis talent around the world.

Thanks to Nadal’s huge influence and reputation, his academy has quickly become the place for up-and-coming players to sharpen their skills. It provides them with the opportunity to learn from one of the greatest tennis stars of all time.