Aryna Sabalenka Becomes ‘Butt’ of Jokes on Social Media Over Latest Wimbledon 2024 Pictures With Carlos Alcaraz

Although World No.3 Aryna Sabalenka has backed out of the Paris Olympics, she was practicing recently in full swing for the Wimbledon 2024 Championships. In one of her practice sessions with Carlos Alcaraz recently, Sabalenka unwittingly became the ‘butt’ (no pun intended) of all jokes.

Known for her outgoing, charming, and jovial personality, Aryna Sabalenka was having a great time with Carlos Alcaraz on the court. Photographers clicked a few pictures of them together, and one of them is going viral on the Internet.

In two different pictures, Sabalenka and Alcaraz are pictured hitting the tennis ball in full swing respectively. In another, it looks as if Sabalenka is pinching the bum of Alcaraz. While it’s true that they are both good friends and share a good equation, Sabalenka could play a practical joke like that on Alcaraz.

But that wasn’t it. It was just bad timing and unflattering photography, and that was enough for the Internet to have a field day with it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eurosport (@eurosport)

While some also mentioned their commonality in ‘grunting’, a few fans were curious if the two were dating. Since Sabalenka and Alcaraz are quite close, certain fans do wonder the same.

However, Aryna Sabalenka has a new boyfriend now. She has moved on from the devastating news of her ex-boyfriend Konstantin Koltsov passing away and is now dating the CEO of Acai brand Oaktree, Georgios Frangulis.

Therefore, it is unlikely that Alcaraz and Sabalenka were being flirty with each other or even dating. That was simply a photograph clicked at such a position which turned out to be funny.

But fans still like their chemistry and it could have a lot to do with some uncanny similarities which they share.

Aryna Sabalenka and Carlos Alcaraz Have Other Similarities

Amidst their photo going viral and garnering laughs from fans, some have found other similarities between the two star players apart from their loud grunting.

Currently, both the players share the same world ranking in the men’s and women’s singles categories, being No.3. They are also the biggest, young names who are so well-ranked for being ambassadors of Nike.

Both Alcaraz and Sabalenka won their first-ever Grand Slams on a hard court. Alcaraz won the 2022 US Open, whereas Sabalenka won the 2023 Australian Open soon after. Their stardom has risen very rapidly since.

Interestingly, they also share the same birthday. While Carlos Alcaraz was born on May 5, 2003, Aryna Sabalenka’s birth date is May 5, 1998. Despite having a 5-year age gap, both of them continue to be loved by the tennis world for their outgoing, happy-go-lucky personalities.