Aryna Sabalenka Can Tie Petra Kvitova’s Madrid Open Record That Serena Williams And Maria Sharapova Also Couldn’t

Aryna Sabalenka has been one of the best players on the WTA Tour for the past several years. But, a potential win at the upcoming Mutua Madrid Open 2024 could help Sabalenka have a record related to the tournament that Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova don’t.

If Aryna Sabalenka wins the Madrid Open 2024, she will win the Spanish tournament for the third time. Apart from a potential third straight title victory becoming the longest streak in the tournament’s history, the former World No.1 could also tie Petra Kvitova when it comes to winning the most Madrid Open titles ever.

Even the likes of all-time greats such as Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova weren’t able to replicate the same success as Kvitova in the tournament throughout their careers. Williams has won the Madrid Masters 1000 twice. Back in 2012, the American defeated Victoria Azarenka 6-1, 6-3 to clinch her maiden title. The very next year, the 23-time Grand Slam winner was able to defend her title, defeating Sharapova 6-1, 6-4.

On the other hand, Maria Sharapova won the title merely once – overcoming the wrath of Simona Halep, 1-6, 6-2, 6-3 in 2014.

How does Aryna Sabalenka perform on clay?

The World No.2 has been a great player on the dirt. Out of 78 matches on clay, across her career, Sabalenka has won 53 matches (68%). Sabalenka has also received a relatively favorable draw in Madrid, potentially facing Marketa Vondrousova in the quarterfinals, the reigning Stuttgart Open 2024 Elena Rybakina in the semifinals, and Iga Swiatek in the final.

Following the win at the Australian Open 2024, Aryna Sabalenka has struggled to advance to the semifinals of any tournament. However, with the clay court season beginning, Aryna was expected to redeem herself at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix 2024 in Stuttgart.

Unfortunately, the 25-year-old didn’t have quite the tournament as she would’ve expected to. Following a win against best friend Paul Badosa (retired in the 3rd set), Sabalenka suffered a quarter-final loss to Marketa Vondrousova 6-3, 3-6, 5-7.

With the French Open 2024 commencing less than five weeks from now, a win at the WTA 1000 tournament will really motivate Aryna Sabalenka to make a push to win her third Grand Slam title.