Fans Point Out Incredible Rafael Nadal Manifestation Which Came True Despite Spaniard’s Emotional Round of 16 Exit in Madrid Open

Rafael Nadal’s dream run at the Madrid Open 2024 came to an end in the Round of 16. After a three-hour encounter against Pedro Cachin in the third round, Nadal gave a tough fight to Jiri Lehecka. Despite his valiant efforts, Rafa went down fighting 5-7, 4-6. The Spaniard’s final match at the ATP 1000 tournament on his home soil was emotional. However, a social media user tried lifting spirits of the 22-time Grand Slam champion’s fans by pointing out how one of his last season’s wishes came true.

Due to multiple injuries, Rafael Nadal was constantly withdrawing from tournaments during the 2023 season. Unfortunately, the French Open was one of the many tournaments that the former World No.1 had to sit out for. Of course, having won the Grand Slam a record 14 times, the Raging Bull was disheartened when he made the announcement informing his fans regarding the decision.

“I don’t like the word but I feel strong enough to say it: I don’t think I deserve to end like this,” Nadal said, per ATP Tour. “I’ve worked hard enough throughout my career for my end not to be in a press conference.”

Rafa spoke about wanting to end his career by playing it out on the courts and not through a press conference. Shedding light on the same point, social media users were content with Nadal fulfilling his wish.

Rafael Nadal plans to play in the Italian Open 2024

Barring the Monte-Carlo Masters 2024, Rafael Nadal has suited up for each of the remaining two prominent clay court tournaments – the Barcelona Open 2024 and the Madrid Open 2024. While participating in the French Open 2024, alongside other significant tournaments, is the main goal, Nadal is actively trying to play in as many tournaments as he can.

The Italian Open 2024 is one special tournament for him, lifting the trophy a record 10 times. Delighting his fans with positive news, Rafa revealed that he did plan on participating in Rome later next week.

“That’s another very special tournament in my career,” Rafa said. “I dreamed to play all these tournaments that I had success one more time. I missed Monte Carlo unfortunately, that is one of the most special for me, but Rome is one of these ones that I enjoyed a lot playing there.”

“I want to play well there (in Rome). I want to be competitive,” Nadal said. “I want to give myself a chance to play good tennis, and I’m gonna keep working hard to try to make that happen.”