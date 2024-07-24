mobile app bar

Paula Badosa's One-Word Reaction to Aryna Sabalenka's Return From Shoulder Injury Goes Viral

Rishika Singh
Published

Paula Badosa’s One-Word Reaction to Aryna Sabalenka’s Return to Practice for First Time Post Shoulder Injury Goes Viral

Image Credits: Aryna Sabalenka Instagram official account

Aryna Sabalenka has made a remarkable recovery from her injury, just in time for the Washington Open. Her absence from the upcoming Olympics may turn out to be good move, allowing her to gain more points and prepare thoroughly for the US Open. She took to Instagram recently to post about her training on court.

It did not too long for Sabalenka’s very good friend and colleague on the WTA Tour, Paula Badosa to call her ‘Queen’. Badosa has always maintained that the reigning Australian Open champion is tops in her book.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aryna Sabalenka (@arynasabalenka)

Fans are not only delighted to see Badosa motivate Sabalenka, but also expressed excitement about the latter’s return.

Sabalenka’s withdrawal from Wimbledon did not come as a surprise. She had backed out from the Berlin Open earlier in June ahead of her match against Anna Kalinskaya.

However, the World No.3’s performance in 2024 has been nothing short of exceptional. After winning the Australian Open, she reached the quarterfinals of the French Open and the Berlin Open as well as back-to-back finals in Madrid and Rome. Sabalenka has shown that she has what it takes and is willing to go all the way, injured or not.

Sabalenka is arguably the biggest name missing from the Olympics this time. But the Belarusian can now focus on smaller tournaments to sharpen her game.

By participating in the Washington Open as the top seed, she has the opportunity to become the favorite to complete the hard court double this year, i.e. winning the Australian Open and US Open in the same season.

All in all, Sabalenka’s swift recovery is a testament to her dedicated team who have worked tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure she’s back in shape to play again.

Sabalenka’s team stands by her strongly

Jason Tracy, who is the superstar’s physiotherapist, has a solid equation with her. Tracy is the backbone of her team and in fact, lightens up things for the Belarusian as well. 

He had his moment in the limelight when Sabalenka hilariously gave him an autograph of sorts on his head at the Australian Open earlier this year. According to The Athletic, the 50-year-old Tracy comes from a MMA background with lot of experience in high-performance training for athletes.

Her coach, Anton Dubrov was a professional tennis player himself but is having a better run as Sabalenka’s main coach. Dubrov is only few years older than her, making their bond more like friends. Dubrov has never sought the limelight and gives her the freedom to be herself and take her decisions.

Sabalenka’s withdrawal from Wimbledon was just a slight setback to achieve bigger things in the long run. With the support of her expert team, she is well-positioned to make a strong impact in the upcoming tournaments and continue her successful career trajectory.

Post Edited By:Dhruv Rupani

