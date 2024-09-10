mobile app bar

Aryna Sabalenka Slays Two Gorgeous Dresses Within 24 Hours of Winning US Open

Nandini Rikhee
Published

Aryna Sabalenka looked stunning in red dress after US Open victory

Image: US Open/Instagram

Fresh off her triumph at the 2024 US Open, tennis star Aryna Sabalenka wasted no time in celebrating her victory in style. Within 24 hours of clinching the prestigious Grand Slam title, the Belarusian athlete dazzled fans and fashion enthusiasts by donning two stunning dresses for post-match appearances.

Sabalenka took the tennis world by storm on Saturday after winning her third grand slam title at the 2024 US Open. Though her victory wasn’t a surprise for anyone, she did impress all the spectators with her exceptional performance in the final.

The World Number 2 didn’t just dominate on the court; she also turned heads off the court with her stunning looks in a ceremonial photoshoot.

The Belarussian stunned everybody with her gorgeous look as she donned a red dress with a long slit on the left. She paired the dress with red heels and left her hair open, which made her look no less than a diva.

The 2024 US Open champion didn’t just stop there. A few hours later, she made a statement again by appearing at the New York Fashion Week. Opting for a casual look this time, she wore a black skin-fit dress that caught the eyes of fans, who couldn’t stop admiring her.

Women’s tennis champions redefining fashion on the court

Fashion and women’s tennis have become synonymous over the years. Serena Williams could be seen as the pioneer of this change, bringing unique style to her tennis outfits. Her fits always broke the stereotype of sporty tennis looks, as she opted for more outrageous designs.

Maria Sharapova was another figure who brought class and elegance to her outfits when she stepped on the court. Naomi Osaka further advanced this culture by partnering with her sponsor, Nike, to bring fashion and sport together.

Her recent bow-detailed outfit at the 2024 US Open garnered a lot of attention, as it was unlike anything the fans had seen on the court before.

Thus, it’s no surprise that women tennis players know how to ace stylish looks and fashion. Sabalenka just became another participant in showing the world that women can be good at playing tennis and look as good as models outside the court.

