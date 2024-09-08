Aryna Sabalenka’s Stunning Reaction After Losing US Open 2023 Final Goes Viral

Aryna Sabalenka finally got the massive win she had been chasing, as she claimed the US Open 2024 title, silencing her critics and solidifying her place as the hard-court tennis queen. After coming up short in previous attempts, including the heart-wrenching loss in 2023 to Coco Gauff, this victory was particularly sweet.

Sabalenka’s reaction after losing last year, where she fell to Gauff in a match that saw her nerves get the better of her, was a moment that went viral after she won the title at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

¿Se acuerdan de este video? Fue cuando Aryna perdió la final del US Open 2023.

The disappointment was clear on her face as she struggled to hold back tears, visibly frustrated after missing out on a major hard-court win. The 2023 US Open final ended with Gauff raising the trophy, but Sabalenka has since bounced back in style.

Fast forward to 2024, Sabalenka showed a stark contrast in her reaction. After finally clinching the US Open title, she was seen popping champagne and celebrating in pure joy. She no longer let the pressure get to her and instead embraced the moment.

Win the US Open ✅

Win the US Open ✅

Pop champagne ✅

This celebration has since made the rounds on social media, showing a more relaxed and confident Sabalenka, who has learned to handle the highs and lows of the sport with grace.

Sabalenka’s growth and popularity

This win is a speaks volumes about Sabalenka’s growth, not just as a player but as a person. She’s matured over the years, learning to navigate the ups and downs, and has become far more likable with her candid interviews and playful social media posts.

All her post match interviews have had the crowd bursting with laughter, her comments on ‘drinks on me’ was one that was loved by everyone. Despite her being up against Pegula who was backed massively by the crowd, she managed to shine through and proved that she is worthy of another hard court title.

Her authenticity shines through, and fans are now seeing a side of Sabalenka that’s both fierce on the court and relatable off it. She’s poised to become one of the biggest names in women’s sports, potentially filling the superstar gap left behind by Serena Williams.

As she continues to thrive, Aryna Sabalenka is showing that she’s not just here to win titles—she’s here to become a global sports icon.