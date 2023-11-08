“At Some Point Federer Became Something Religious”: Analyst Hails Novak Djokovic as the Greatest

Jul 3, 2022; London, United Kingdom; On the inaugural middle Sunday for play, Wimbledon celebrates 100 years since their move to Church Road and the centenary of Centre Court. Past champions were on court for this special ceremony on day seven at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Shown here: Novak Djokovic (SRB) and Roger Federer (SUI). Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Tennis analyst and former player, Guido Monaco has been discussing the ‘Big Three’ in tennis. Following the Serbian’s Paris Masters triumph, Monaco believes that Novak Djokovic is now changing opinion of people and cementing his legacy as the GOAT. The tennis analyst opined that Djokovic is now the undisputed GOAT of tennis.

According to oasports, Monaco believes that Novak Djokovic had to fight harder than the other players to be recognized as Federer and Nadal were already at their peak when he entered the conversation. He further added that Roger Federer was untouchable for a period of time and got designated a God-like status by the fans.

The former tennis player further added that Djokovic had to win over fans who already supported other players. The Serbian reached his peak when Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal were dominating tennis and hence, had to prove himself a lot.

“ I’m not going to discuss why at a certain point Federer became something religious, almost untouchable, and why Djokovic could be a bit unpleasant. He has this thing inside that he always had to prove more than the others, because he arrived later and the others were already idols.”

Guido Monaco further believes that Novak Djokovic has eclipsed Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal as the greatest player ever. He also added that the Serbian has the longevity and the records to show for it, but some people will never admit to it as they have their loyalty elsewhere.

“Some will never admit it and they won’t be able to get everyone to agree, but in my opinion there is no longer any doubt that on a sporting level Djokovic is the greatest of all time.“

Monaco believes Novak Djokovic will overtake Federer and Nadal

According to Guido Monaco, Novak Djokovic has handled his body well since the Covid pandemic. The Serbian has been picking and choosing the tournaments to play in and has had great success with it. The Serbian is still hungry for more success, which is incredible at the age of 36. Monaco believes that Djokovic will overtake both Federer and Nadal by the end of his career.

In total, Djokovic has won 97 trophies; 40 of those are in the Masters 1000, 24 Grand Slams, and the six ATP Finals. The Serbian is just behind Jimmy Connors, who won 109 titles in his career. It is fair to assume that Djokovic will have his eye on Connor’s record.