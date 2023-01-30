Novak Djokovic Channels Inner Michael Jordan After Clinching Long-Awaited 22nd Grand Slam

Merely a year after being deported from the country, Novak Djokovic made history in the Land Down Under.

Entering the Australian Open as the favourite to win it all, the 4th seed from Serbia didn’t disappoint. Dropping only 1 set in the entire competition, Djoko went on to defeat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 7-6, 7-6 in the finals to clinch the Grand Slam for a record 10th time.

With 10 Australian Open titles, 2 French Open titles, 7 Wimbledon titles, and 3 US Open titles, the 35-year-old star has equalled Rafael Nadal for the most Grand Slam titles.

Also Read: DeMar DeRozan Once Received Rafael Nadal-Like Treatment After Being Assumed as a Trespasser at the Air Canada Center

NBA Twitter reacts as Novak Djokovic quotes Jordan after winning 22nd Grand Slam

Just a few moments after the historical moment, during a postgame interview, the newly-crowned World Number 1 tennis sensation quoted Michael Jordan. The Joker said:

“You know, as Jordan used to say, people only remember the good times but I failed, I failed, I failed and that’s why I succeded.”

Novak Djoković: “You know, as Jordan used to say, people only remember the good times but i failed, i failed, i failed and that’s why i succeded.” 🐐x🐐 pic.twitter.com/tY31gQ0kau — Marko Milenković 🇷🇸 (@theMilenkovic) January 29, 2023

There is nothing wrong with the intentions behind it. However, to help Novak out, here is the actual MJ quote he is referring about:

“I’ve missed more than 9000 shots in my career. I’ve lost almost 300 games. 26 times, I’ve been trusted to take the game winning shot and missed. I’ve failed over and over and over again in my life. And that is why I succeed.”

However, as soon as the video went viral on social media, Twitter blew up with reactions.

He’s quoting MJ now. He knows what time it is, goat debate is over tbh https://t.co/YMy8VbzUK9 — 🕵🏾‍♀️ (@wailsout) January 29, 2023

How did Michael Jordan fail “over and over again”?

Having played for 15 seasons, Michael Jeffery Jordan is one of the greatest basketball players ever. The 6-foot-6 shooting guard was relentless, to say the least. And the mentality of wanting to be the best helped him achieve all the surreal feats.

One of the most decorated stars of all time, apart from holding several records to his name, His Airness has won 6 championships, 6 Finals MVPs, 5 MVPs, and 10 scoring titles, among several others.

However, success didn’t come to Air Jordan overnight. The Black Cat suffered 3 first-round exits, a second-round exit, and back-to-back upsets in the conference finals before he could finally set his hands upon the long-awaited NBA championship.

Also Read: Kobe Bryant Attacked Michael Jordan From the Get-go During His First All-Star Game in New York