“Americans Are So Damn Arrogant & Rude”: Coco Gauff’s “Slow” Dig at US Open Opponent Sparks Debate

Coco Gauff kicked off her US Open campaign with a 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 win over Laura Siegemund. Her victory, however, was marred by controversy that she addressed in the post-match on-court interview. Gauff took a dig at her first-round opponent for slowing down the match while getting ready to receive.

Advertisement

Gauff’s comments divided fan opinion on social media. Some felt the local favorite’s words were disrespectful, while others opined that Siegemund’s actions warranted the sarcastic remark.

Coco Gauff took a shot at Siegemund after mid-match controversy in US Open

Gauff bounced back after losing the first set against Siegemund to progress to the second round. With the match tied at one set each, Siegemund started taking longer intervals in the third set to get ready before each point. The timer wound down to zero many times when the German was serving but she went unpunished. She was time-stalling when it was Gauff’s serve as well. The American was visibly frustrated with Siegemund delaying the game and reached the tipping point in the third set.

Advertisement

Leading 3-0, Gauff approached the chair umpire with her complaint, alleging that her opponent was never ready to receive. Further argument ensued between the umpire and the World No.6, with the latter terming the time-wasting ‘ridiculous’. Siegemund, who was booed by fans, was docked a point soon after.

Asked how it felt to play the match, Gauff mockingly responded ‘slow’ and broke into laughter as the fans cheered. After taking the dig, though, Gauff went on to say it was a difficult match and that she was not playing her best game. She talked positively about Siegemund, saying that the German is a tough opponent who fights till the end. The 19-year-old added that she overcame adversity to win and was happy with how she got through it.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TheTennisLetter/status/1696347604609822895?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Despite her otherwise positive comments on Siegemund, Gauff’s dig was what caught the attention of fans on social media. It sparked a debate online, with arguments both supporting and berating her.

Fans take sides over Gauff’s remark

After Gauff made fun of Siegemund’s time-stalling tactics, a section of fans believed that her comments were unwarranted and unsporting. However, the American was supported by a group that thought there was nothing wrong with her remarks and that her opponent was in the wrong.

Advertisement

One Twitter (now X) user said Gauff’s stance was correct but she should not have said it right after the match in a sarcastic way.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/AnnaBckstrm4/status/1696406877943234576?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Another fan said Gauff was disrespectful and that her comments were not needed as she had already won.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/trusttoverify/status/1696380841050480808?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Some other users outrightly criticized the Cincinnati Open winner, calling her ‘arrogant’ and ‘entitled’.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/WaltcoSA/status/1696397800718635195?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/do_think_repeat/status/1696347962274677211?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/wtellis24/status/1696348144899117522?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/JGreenspaNY/status/1696483534599278902?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/EricPri74580616/status/1696350403397292131?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/roedeer888/status/1696349004605407470?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Chintanmilan07/status/1696485595420488177?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

However, more users posted in support of Gauff. One fan invoked the Williams sisters, saying that the legendary pair used to get booed for standing up for themselves. The fan said that Gauff could speak out for herself because Serena and Venus fought for it.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/kaomi_k/status/1696451115561160725?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Fans who spoke up in her support all agreed that Siegemund was intentionally delaying the match.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/PriscillaPilon/status/1696349807231615131?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/RobbinMilne/status/1696347920973598967?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/UpChalk/status/1696351354271269089?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Atalantaga5/status/1696350691063718311?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SarahS97347702/status/1696375570127339625?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/2Rebels/status/1696494427328692585?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Zangerstein/status/1696390075968565687?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

All controversy aside, Gauff will turn her focus to her second-round clash. She will face 16-year-old Russian qualifier Mirra Andreeva in a tricky match.