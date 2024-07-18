Roger Federer Gets Special Mention From Jasmine Paolini in Answer to ‘Courtside’ Question: WATCH

Jul 8, 2007; London, ENGLAND; Roger Federer (SUI) holds up the 2007 Wimbledon championship trophy after defeating Rafael Nadal (ESP) in the mens singles finals at the All England Lawn Tennis Club. Mandatory Credit: Steve Bardens/Offside Sports via USA TODAY Sports

Jul 13, 2024; London, United Kingdom; Jasmine Paolini of Italy at the trophy presentation after the women’s singles final on day 13 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Italian tennis star Jasmine Paolini recently confessed that it is hard for her to name a celebrity she’d like to see courtside at her matches. But there is one name that stands out in her mind, which is none other than the great Roger Federer. Despite admiring the Swiss legend, Paolini knows she would get incredibly nervous if Federer were to watch her play in person.

Federer has had a significant influence on the Wimbledon 2024 women’s singles finalist’s career and life. Known for his grace on and off the court, he has been a role model for many young tennis players, including Paolini.

In fact, after her recent loss to Barbora Krejcikova at Wimbledon, Paolini spoke about passionately supporting the 20-time men’s singles Grand Slam champion as a child especially when she watched the tournament on television.

“I was looking at the TV as a kid, looking at the finals, cheering for Federer I have to say. To be here now, it’s crazy and I think I enjoyed every moment here,” Paolini was quoted as saying in the post-match press conference.

In an interview with Vogue after Wimbledon, Paolini stated that she grew up feasting on the Roger Federer-Rafael Nadal rivalry. And this is why those two superstars are her favorites.

While Federer has not publicly commented on Paolini’s performances, his indirect impact is evident. Paolini has impressed many with his precision and composure on court and those are traits which Federer was renowned for, back in the day.

Recently, Paolini made headlines by emulating one of Federer’s remarkable achievements. She reached the finals of both Wimbledon and Roland Garros back-to-back in the same season, which proves her versatility and determination.

Federer achieved the same in 2006 when he was aged 24. The only difference was that he won Wimbledon that year, despite losing the French Open final to Nadal.

Paolini’s path to back-to-back Grand Slam finals has not been easy, but her dedication and hard work have paid off. It seems that the Italian youngster drew a lot of inspiration not just from the likes of Federer, but also her own success such as at Dubai this year, where she won a WTA 1000 title for the first time in her career.

The win was a breakout one clearly for Paolini, who clinched her second WTA title and has not looked back since then. With impressive performances on all surfaces this year, she would come into the Olympics as well as the North American swing as one of the favorites to win.

Who knows, someday Federer actually makes it to the courtside when Paolini plays. For the moment, it seems that women’s tennis is in good hands as Paolini will aim to fight for a place in the top 4 of the WTA rankings, which are occupied by Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina at the moment.