Serena Williams Posts for ‘Brother’ Grigor Dimitrov Following Brisbane International Title Win Over Holger Rune

Aug 3, 2023; Washington, D.C., USA; Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) hits a forehand against Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN) (not pictured) on day six of the Mubadala Citi DC Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports, © Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Grigor Dimitrov ended a six-year title drought by winning the 2024 Brisbane International. Legendary superstar Serena Williams wished the Bulgarian with an Instagram story.

Advertisement

In a tournament that primarily made the headlines for Rafael Nadal’s comeback, Dimitrov quietly went about his job to lift the 9th trophy of his men’s singles career. He defeated Holger Rune in a hard-fought final to begin his 2024 season on a great note.

After his triumph, the congratulations flowed in from all corners for Dimitrov. 23-time Grand Slam winner Williams joined the cheering with an enthusiastic reply under his commemorative Instagram post.

Advertisement

“YESSSSSSSS BRO!!!! “

Williams also posted a story to congratulate Dimitrov and express her joy with his victory, labelling him her ‘brother’.

Dimitrov beat Andy Murray in three sets to begin his campaign in Brisbane. He did not drop a set after that, defeating Nadal’s vanquisher, Jordan Thompson, in the semi-finals. He beat World No.8 Rune in the championship match to lift his first trophy since the 2017 ATP Finals.

The World No.13 reached two finals last year but failed to convert them into wins. He downed stars like Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas to be one win away from the Paris Masters title. However, he fell against Novak Djokovic at the last hurdle.

Dimitrov’s last tour trophy came in 2017, the same year he reached the semifinals of the Australian Open. This remains his best finish in Melbourne, and in any Grand Slam (also making the SFs in Wimbledon and US Open). With a momentous 2023 behind him and fresh off an ATP title win, he will push himself to advance deep like his heydays.

Advertisement

Grigor Dimitrov was rumoured to be dating Serena Williams before Maria Sharapova

Grigor Dimitrov is fast friends with Venus and Serena Williams. He has frequently trained with the American icons back when they were both active players. Around 2013, strong rumours alleged that Dimitrov was dating the younger sister. However, neither Williams nor the Bulgarian ever confirmed the speculated relationship.

Serena Williams had famously stayed in Paris for 18 months after a shock first-round elimination from the 2012 French Open. A year later, she revealed she chose to stay back in France because she had undergone a severe break-up. While she did not name the person, she said she wished to stay in a different country altogether. Many reports claimed this mystery ex-boyfriend was Dimitrov (via Essentially Sports).

Dimitrov’s relationship with Maria Sharapova went public around the same time. It was later confirmed that the duo started dating in late 2012, and would do so until 2015. The Bulgarian’s involvement with Williams’ staunch competitor reportedly further soured the rivalry between the two women (as per Sportskeeda). Regardless of this episode, Dimitrov and the Williams sisters continue to share a close bond.