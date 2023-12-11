ATP Ranks Best Matches of 2023, Novak Djokovic Stars Along With Carlos Alcaraz & Jannik Sinner

Aug 20, 2023; Mason, OH, USA; Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) reacts after Novak Djokovic (SRB) after the match during the men s singles final of the Western and Southern Open tennis tournament at Lindner Family Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

The 2023 ATP season saw amazing matches, incredible records, stunning shots, and promising talents. The official ATP website listed the five best matches of the year, with an obvious choice topping the list. Superstars like Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner, and Carlos Alcaraz thrilled viewers with top-drawer tennis and found their names on the list.

There is no tennis currently underway, and over a fortnight before the new season begins. To get their fix of the sport, fans can relive and recollect the five best matches of the season, as picked by the ATP. This list considers only tour matches, i.e., does not include Grand Slams.

5. Daniil Medvedev vs. Alexander Zverev – Indian Wells Masters

ATP Comeback of the Year nominee Zverev pushed Medvedev to the limit in their Round of 16 clash in the first ATP 1000 of the year. The German was in the early days of his comeback after a horrific knee injury at the 2022 French Open. Regardless, he came out all guns blazing against his opponent and won the first set after a tiebreaker.

Medvedev saved 10 break points to grab the second set with a similar scoreline and level the tie. While doing so, he also injured his knee and needed medical attention. However, the Russian rallied to secure the third set and win the match 6-7(5), 7-6(5), 7-5 after over three hours.



4. Novak Djokovic vs. Sebastian Korda – Adelaide International 1

Before having one of the best seasons of his career, Djokovic got off to a great start, lifting the Adelaide International 1. However, Korda made him fight hard for the ATP 250 title, which also acts as a warm-up for the Australian Open.

Their face-off in the final was the first clash between the duo. Korda put up a spirited display to bag the first set after a lengthy tiebreaker. He kept his momentum and had a championship point on Djokovic’s serve late in the second set. However, the eventual winner displayed his trademark resilience to stave the American off. He won the second set in a tiebreaker.

Korda seemed slightly deflated in the decider as Djokovic won it straightforwardly to bag the fixture 6-7(8), 7-6(3), 6-4 and clinch the title. This was a sign of things to come as the Serb went on to win three Grand Slams in 2023.

3. Jannik Sinner vs. Carlos Alcaraz – Miami Masters

A rematch of the Indian Wells Masters semi-finals, Alcaraz and Sinner met again at the same stage a few weeks later in the Miami Masters. The latter avenged his defeat which also ended the former’s reign as World No.1.

Alcaraz won the first set after a tiebreak and held on well in the second. He looked headed for a straight-set victory after having two break points with a 4-3 lead in the second set. Sinner, though, had other plans. He saved the two points and ultimately won the set without letting Alcaraz secure another game. The conditions took a toll on the Spaniard in the decider. He abjectly surrendered to lose the clash 6-7(4), 6-4, 6-2, prematurely ending his title defence after a three-hour thriller.

The highlight of the match was a 25-shot rally when Sinner was up 4-2 in the first set. It had the two young stars running, stretching and diving all over the court. Sinner ultimately won the point which had a breath-taking display of all-round gameplay from both the players.



2. Jannik Sinner vs. Novak Djokovic – ATP Finals

After much initial promise early in the season, Sinner had a great late-season run. This includes a win over Djokovic in the round-robin stage of the ATP Finals, snapping the World No.1’s winning streak after his Wimbledon final loss.

Backed on by fervent home support, Sinner emerged on top after a hard-fought thriller against Djokovic. After the Italian won the first set with nine consecutive points, the Serb mounted a comeback to bag the second and restore parity. The tie saw 35 aces as both players sent down thunderbolts. Sinner managed to win the decider after a tiebreak to clinch the tie 7-5, 6-7(5), 7-6(2) and break Djokovic’s 19-match winning run.

Djokovic would soon exact revenge by defeating Sinner in the championship match.



1. The incredible Cincinnati Masters final

Weeks after their 2023 Wimbledon final, Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz clashed again in the final of the 2023 Cincinnati Masters. The ATP top two played out one of the best matches in the history of tennis, battling each other for three hours and 49 minutes.

Then-World No.1 Alcaraz continued where he left off in London. He won the first set and led 4-2 in the second. Djokovic, struggling with the heat, had already taken a couple of medical timeouts. It looked like the Serb was headed for a straight-set loss. However, in a stunning show of resilience and strength. Djokovic, saved a match point en route winning the second set.

In the decider, it was Alcaraz’s turn to save championship points. The Spaniard too, began facing problems with the conditions and wavered in his game. He, though, saved four match points to force a tiebreak. Ultimately, Djokovic prevailed 5-7, 7-6(7), 7-6(4) to lift his 39th ATP Masters title.

