“Sinner or Alcaraz, the 2 Big Nike Players”: Fans Fume at Novak Djokovic “Double Standards” for Award Nomination

The nominees for the 2023 ATP Awards across categories were recently announced. Fans were furious after Novak Djokovic did not appear among the choices for The Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award. They slammed the players who were nominated instead of the Serb, with Carlos Alcaraz bearing the brunt of the attacks.

Every year, players vote to pick winners for the ATP Awards in four categories. The Comeback Player of the Year, the Newcomer of the Year, and the Most Improved Player of the Year are the three prizes apart from the aforementioned Sportsmanship Award. In addition to Alcaraz, the contenders for the latter award are Grigor Dimitrov, Hubert Hurkacz, and Jannik Sinner.

Fans fumed at the ATP for not nominating Djokovic in the sportsmanship category. One fan said the repeated omission feels targeted now while another posted images of the World No.1 being a good sport.

A user also hinted at the PTPA activities while another mentioned his charity work.

A couple of fans alleged that the awards are influenced by players’ sponsors. Hence, Sinner or Alcaraz will win because they are Nike athletes.

More fans criticised Djokovic’s absence and dismissed the award’s relevance.

All 2023 ATP Awards nominees as Novak Djokovic snubbed but his coach gets in

The year-end awards consist of the four aforementioned titles voted for by players and the Coach of the Year by coaches. Meanwhile, a popular vote chooses the Fans’ Favourite player and doubles team.

The Comeback of the Year Award is given to a player who made a remarkable return from injury to the top of the game. The nominees are Alexander Zverev, Dominik Koepfer, Gael Monfils, and Jan-Lennard Struff. The Newcomer of the Year is handed to a top-100 debutante with the best performances. Flavio Cobolli, Arthur Fils, Alex Michelsen, Dominic Stricker, and Luca Van Assche are the choices.

The Most Improved Player of the Year nominees are Matteo Arnaldi, Christoper Eubanks, Ben Shelton, and Jannik Sinner. Sinner is mentioned again as one of the probables for the sportsmanship award.

Djokovic’s coach Goran Ivanisevic is nominated for Coach of the Year. His ward’s performance in 2023 gives the Croat a high chance of winning this award. Novak Djokovic, meanwhile, is a strong favourite for the fan-choice award.