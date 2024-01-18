Australian Open Commentators 2024 Panel for ESPN: Nick Krygios, John McEnroe Headline Illustrious List Missing One Grand Slam Champion

The Australian Open Commentators 2024 panel has excited fans in the United States as ESPN once again is the home of tennis. It’s extensive coverage of the tournament Down Under is possible due to the big names headlining the broadcast this year. As compared to the US Open 2023, ESPN has this time roped in Nick Kyrgios, who is the perfect fit to comment on the tournament and players from his country.

Kyrgios’ typically casual Australian style of commentary, which involves some banter, humor and lot of honesty, has already won him fans and ESPN lot of positive reviews despite his broadcasting debut being marred by the NFL playoffs on the evening of January 13. Nick Kyrgios also got the opportunity to team up with the ‘Bad Boy of Tennis’ of his day and another straight-shooter, John McEnroe. For true tennis fans, this is a dream pairing off the court and a rare Australian-American crossover, more so after McEnroe has not been very kind towards Kyrgios in many issues.

But John McEnroe has also been joined by his brother, Patrick McEnroe in the Australian Open commentators 2024 panel for ESPN. The younger McEnroe has been extremely active on X and has shown his delight being in Melbourne, having also interviewed World No.1 and defending champion, Novak Djokovic.

Amongst the men, former top 10 American player James Blake, Chris Fowler and Jason Goodall complete the Australian Open 2024 commentators panel for ESPN. When it comes to the women, Australian Rennae Stubbs will once again feature and arguably, headline the broadcast in the United States. Pam Shriver, Chris McKendry and Mary Joe Fernandez are the other three prominent, big names in that panel.

Chris Evert misses out in the Australian Open 2024 commentators panel

The biggest absentee from the Australian Open 2024 commentators panel in the United States is tennis legend, Chris Evert. Evert is battling cancer once again sadly and the tennis community’s prayers are with her for a speedy recovery. Chris Evert is one of the most loved figures in tennis, as her broadcasting skills and opinions on the game has won her a lot of admirers over the years after her retirement from professionally playing the sport.

However, Evert remains active and recently, co-penned a letter with Martina Navratilova, urging the WTA to not fall for Saudi Arabia’s tactics to get themselves increasingly involved in women’s tennis.