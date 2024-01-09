Nick Kyrgios To Work Alongside 2 of His Recent Biggest Critics at Australian Open 2024

Aug 31, 2019; Flushing, NY, USA; Nick Kyrgios of Australia with a towel in his mouth in a third round match against Andrey Rublev of Russia on day six of the 2019 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Boris Becker joined Nick Kyrgios, and a host of other pundits, to cover the 2024 Australian Open as part of the Eurosport team. Not long ago, the duo engaged in a bitter feud on X (formerly Twitter) and traded intense barbs. However, they seem to have buried the hatchet, agreeing to work together.

The spat started when Kyrgios said in an interview that tennis today is faster, and older players would not do well today, even in their primes. He specifically named Becker, saying he would not be as good today as he was during his heydays. The German took offence, hitting back and questioning Kyrgios’ credibility, given he has 0 Grand Slam titles. The Australian retorted with a series of replies, bringing up Becker’s arrest for hiding assets during bankruptcy.

The to-and-fro went on between the duo for many days. However, that is now presumably a thing of the past. Becker and Kyrgios are set to work together during the 2024 Australian Open. In an awkward reunion, both will appear as pundits for Eurosport, joining an elite workforce consisting of John McEnroe, Mats Wilander, Justine Henin, Tim Henman and more. Interestingly, McEnroe recently also slammed Kyrgios for claiming that different tournaments playing with different types of balls are resulting in more player injuries.

Kyrgios made his punditry debut during his continued injury absence from tennis. He covered the 2023 ATP Finals with Tennis Channel. True to his maverick personality, he made an NSFW slip-up during a live broadcast in his first stint. He played only one match in the previous season and will also miss the 2024 Australian Open. While he would not be present as a player, the loose cannon will be on exhibit in Eurosport’s coverage.

Becker, meanwhile, has a long broadcasting career behind him. However, his participation still comes as a surprise. As Holger Rune’s coach, he was expected to be with the Dane during matches. It remains to be seen whether Becker balances both duties or Rune goes through the tournament without his coach in the box.

Nick Kyrgios clarified his point to end fight with Boris Becker

Nick Kyrgios and Boris Becker went at each other for about a week in December 2023. The war of words took many ugly turns and became much bigger than the point it started over. After their first round of attacks, Becker remarked that older players commercialised and popularised tennis. He added that this allowed players like Kyrgios to earn good money despite not taking to the court for over a year.

Kyrgios shot back saying he is one of the most popular players across the world. He also mentioned how he featured in Netflix‘s popular docuseries Break Point. However, after it all, he put out a calmer post to end the argument. He said he is not questioning Becker’s achievements or implying that he has impacted the game more than Becker and other legends. The Australian said his only point was that he built his brand value organically. He also objected to his credibility being questioned, saying he is a Grand Slam finalist.

While Becker and Kyrgios may have concluded their online feud, Eurosport may not place them in the same room right away. The broadcaster will likely have the duo on separate assignments for a while.