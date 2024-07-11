BBC Anchor Clare Balding’s 2014 Tweet on Novak Djokovic Goes Viral After ‘Rooting for Underdogs’ Comment

Jul 8, 2024; London, United Kingdom; Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates winning his match against Holger Rune of Denmark (not shown) on day eight of The Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Clare Balding has joined multiple other analysts in criticizing Novak Djokovic during Wimbledon 2024. The BBC anchor had strange reasons to be upset at Djokovic’s violin celebration dedicated to his daughter Tara. Additionally, the 53-year-old also seemed to be against the Serb’s outburst against the Centre Court spectators.

Despite slamming Djokovic more than once in the competition, Balding promises to be an unbiased journalist. However, certain fans managed to dig out a 10-year-old tweet to prove that the Brit has always been against the 7-time Wimbledon champion.

During the finals of Wimbledon 2014, Balding seemed to be disheartened once Djokovic was on match point against Roger Federer. She didn’t hesitate in evidently letting everyone know that she wasn’t supporting the now 24-time Grand Slam champion.

Championship point for Djokovic. Argh! — Clare Balding (@clarebalding) July 6, 2014

Fans seem to have selected the perfect tweet to show Balding’s hypocrisy. Tennis enthusiasts on X had a field day calling her out, most of whom are big Djokovic supporters.

Earlier, Balding claimed in a controversial interaction with John McEnroe on BBC, that the reason behind Djokovic not getting enough support, is because crowds tend to ‘root for the underdog’. According to her, the crowd was not deliberately targeting Djokovic but supporting Rune with those chants, which sounded like boos.

However, 10 years ago, Federer was the undisputed favorite with the virtue of winning the grass-court major 7 times already. But Balding did not support Djokovic, the underdog, back then. This has got her into more trouble in the tennis world.

That was 10 years ago. From a @BBCSport presenter. You said Brits always cheered for the underdog, Claire. 10 years ago Novak was definitely the underdog, facing Federer, the king of Wimbledon. Yet you were not rooting for the underdog. Maybe McEnroe has a point. https://t.co/f7yNQhik6W — Yolita (@Yolitatennis) July 10, 2024

According to Claire Balding, BBC lead commentator: There was “no booing” at Wimbledon & there is “no hate” against Djokovic. Wimbledon just likes to “root for the underdog” Wimbledon 2014 pic.twitter.com/Kpkv6mXh9u — marramire (@marramirem5) July 10, 2024

Clare Balding making excuses saying they were rooting for the underdog. People have always rooted for the underdog without booing the champ. You’re talking bollocks Clare! https://t.co/RvBEZyeepH — CAPTION THIS! AT THE MOVIES! (@EternallyJustMe) July 10, 2024

But Wimbledon crowds are always class, huh? — MG (@hcaulfield8148) July 10, 2024

But Balding again used Djokovic to raise eyebrows with her analysis for the upcoming semi-final between the former World No.1 and Lorenzo Musetti of Italy.

Djokovic Might Not Take Balding’s Latest Joke on Him Featuring Musetti Well

After already having been silenced by McEnroe, one would naturally assume that Balding would stop taking any more shots at Djokovic. However, Balding did the opposite after Musetti defeated Taylor Fritz in the quarter-final encounter on Wednesday.

Immediately after the on-court interview concluded, Balding used the way Musetti’s name sounds in the beginning to poke fun at Djokovic. She even praised the Italian, calling him a ‘beautiful’ player of whom she has become a huge fan at Wimbledon 2024.

However, Balding had no such direct praise for Djokovic.

“He is up against a man who has been running up hills today – we’ve seen Novak Djokovic running up a very steep hill. “My one fear for this is Novak Djokovic faces a man called Muuuuusetti,” Balding was quoted as saying on BBC (as per Daily Express).

In all fairness, Balding’s joke sounded funny to Nick Kyrgios, who is interesting working alongside her as well as is a very good friend of Djokovic’s. However, the timing of it could be a problem as Balding might have to cover not 1, but 2 more Djokovic matches in the next few days.