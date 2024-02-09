Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Ons Jabeur Prediction, Odds, Weather and Live Streaming of Abu Dhabi Open 2024 Quarterfinal Match

Both Tunisian Ons Jabeur and Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia have reached the quarterfinals of the Abu Dhabi Open 2024. The The Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Ons Jabeur contest is scheduled to take place at 8.30 AM ET, Friday, February 9 on the Stadium Court of Zayed Sports City International Tennis Centre.

World No. 6 Ons Jabeur completely dominated her last match against Emma Raducanu. She won 6-4, 6-1 and knocked the Brit out. Jabeur received a ‘bye’ directly to the second round since she is the No.2 seed in the competition after Elena Rybakina.

Despite her Top 10 rankings, Jabeur was coming into the Abu Dhabi Open with a not-so-great form. She lost her Australian Open second-round match to 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva. It was a stunning display and a massive upset by the 16-year-old that saw her win 6-0, 6-2. However, just last year, Jabeur won two WTA Tour titles – The 2023 Credit One Charleston Open and The 2023 Ningbo Open. Henceforth, it shouldn’t be a lot of trouble for Jabuer to find her rhythm back.

Beatriz Haddad Maia, on the other hand, entered the Top 100 rankings first in 2017. She fell out of form soon after but saw a resurgence of sorts in recent years. The 27-year-old Brazilian player became the first from her country in nearly 60 years to reach the French Open semi-finals. This remains her best Grand Slam performance to date.

Haddad Maia, ranked 13, also exceeded expectations at the 2024 Australian Open when she reached the third round of the Majors. At the Abu Dhabi Open, she gave Xiy Wang of China no chance in the first round, defeating her 6-2, 7-6 (7-4). In the next round, Magda Linette of Poland put up a fight but she lost in the end by 6-7 (6-8), 7-6 (7-1), 1-6. Now, she gears up for the Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Ons Jabeur battle.

While Beatriz Haddad Maia has shown promising signs of late, Ons Jabeur’s records and skills still outperform her. This is why The SportsRush predicts the Tunisian star to win the Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Ons Jabeur contest on Friday. The odds are in favor of Ons Jabeur, at 1.67 vis-a-vis 2.10 for Haddad Maia, according to Pokerstars.

The temperatures will remain around the 22 degrees Celsius mark with sunny weather at 18 km/h wind speed, making for perfect conditions to play tennis in.

The Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Ons Jabeur contest has taken place thrice before, with Jabeur winning it twice. They first met in October 2016, when Jabeur beat Haddad Maia 6-4, 6-4 at the Joue Les Tours Tennis Tournament or Open de Touraine. Their next meeting was at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix at the Stuttgart Open. Jabeur repeated her prowess against Haddad Maia and won the match again 6-3, 6-0.

But Beatriz Haddad Maia defeated Ons Jabeur in their most recent encounter. This happened at the French Open where Jabeur lost after winning the first set by 6-3. She lost the next two sets 7-6 (7-5) and 6-1.

Jabeur outperforms Haddad Maia in all aspects of the game. The Tunisian leads the ‘Aces’ 8:1 over the Brazilian and 83% percent of her first serves over Haddad Maia’s 63%. Haddad Maia has a higher second serve win percentage at 55 over Jabeur’s 43%. Overall, Haddad Maia has to pull something remarkable to level the Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Ons Jabeur contest 2-2.