Elena Rybakina vs Liudmila Samsonova Prediction, Odds, Weather and Live Streaming of Abu Dhabi Open 2024 Semi-Final

Pictures taken from the official Instagram accounts of Elena Rybakina and Liudmila Samsonova

Elena Rybakina is set to face off against Liudmila Samsonova in the second semi-final of the Abu Dhabi Open 2024. The tournament has already produced some upsets and the fans are sure to flock in to watch these two talented WTA stars go head-to-head. The SportsRush predicts Elena Rybakina to win in three sets.

The Abu Dhabi Open 2024 has got the fans on the edge of the seat. Now, the top seed Elena Rybakina will engage in a battle against the eight seed Samsonova in the semi-final. Rybakina will be keen to put things right after a indifferent start to the season. Meanwhile, Samsonova will be confident of another upset after her quarterfinal win against Barbora Krejcikova.

What is the Elena Rybakina vs Liudmila Samsonova h2h?

This semi-final meeting will be the third encounter between the duo. Surprisingly, Samsonova has enjoyed the better of the clashes. The Russian leads the head-to-head 2-0. The last meeting between the duo was in the Tokyo Open 2022, which Samsonova won in straight sets.

What are the Elena Rybakina vs Samsonova odds?

Rybakina will start as the favorite according to the Pokerstars. According to Pokerstars, Rybakina is the odds on favorite at 1.40, compared to 2.40 set for Liudmila Samsonova.

Where to watch Rybakina vs Samsinova live?

The semi-final clash between Elena Rybakina and Liudmila Samsonova is attracting a lot of interest. The live streaming of the match in the United States will be on Tennis Channel and WTA TV.

What is the Abu Dhabi weather on Saturday like?

The Abu Dhabi weather for the semi-final will be around 23 degrees celsius, with sunny weather.