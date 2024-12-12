mobile app bar

“Because of a Pill”: Ex-World No.3 Takes Subtle Dig at Nick Kyrgios for Taking Shots at Jannik Sinner

Dhruv Rupani
Published

Nick Kyrgios (L) and Jannik Sinner (R)

Nick Kyrgios and Jannik Sinner, Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Jannik Sinner’s doping allegations have divided the tennis world. While some have questioned the “double standards” after the ITIA cleared the Italian star, Nikolay Davydenko is one of many who have defended Sinner. The former World No.3 openly dismissed the negativity surrounding the 23-year-old, refusing to believe that he has doped.

During a recent appearance on MatchTV, Davydenko claimed that a “pill” can never make a player great in mastering a sport. In his statement, the Russian star took a dig at the ATP Tour players who criticized Sinner.

“The tactics have changed significantly, so many don’t have time to keep up with him. Half of the tennis players now say that he’s winning because of doping. You’re not going to become a better player because of a pill. Tennis is tennis.”


In the same interview, Davydenko did not hold back and lashed out at 2022 Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios, in particular.

“Nick Kyrgios is always shouting, a showman. He says all kinds of nonsense on and off the court and will continue to do so. We will hear about him over and over again.”

Kyrgios has been the loudest voice in tennis, repeatedly demanding a two-year ban for the Italian star from the sport. The Australian is in full support of the WADA’s decision to contest the ITIA’s verdict.

Kyrgios slammed Sinner’s coach Cahill for winning Tennis Australia’s honor

It seems as if Kyrgios has taken his enmity to fellow Aussie Darren Cahill as well. Even though Cahill is largely responsible for Sinner becoming the World No.1, many of his critics have slammed his role in the doping scandal. Still, it did not stop Tennis Australia from honoring him with the 2024 Coaching Excellence award.

In a post shared by Tennis Australia about this award on X, Kyrgios replied, “This is a joke right – have some class and integrity people.”


The reactions to his response were mixed – some supported Kyrgios, while others slammed him. That’s understandable. It’s premature to criticize anyone while the WADA appeal is still pending.

