Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic’s Old Photo Goes Viral After Shanghai Masters 2024 Final

Tennis enthusiasts got their dream final when Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic faced off in the Shanghai Masters 2024 championship match. Despite Djokovic’s best efforts, Sinner won in straight sets. Following his triumph, a photo of Sinner with Djokovic from years ago went viral on social media.

The photo was probably taken when Sinner was a child just starting his tennis career and Djokovic was in his 20s. Fans couldn’t help but compare this picture with the one taken after the ATP 1000 tournament in Shanghai.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tennis Legend (@tennislegend)

They also pointed out how young Sinner, who once got his photo clicked with the player he admired, wouldn’t have thought that he would one day beat him.

Fans react as an old image of Sinner and Djokovic goes viral! pic.twitter.com/Vd1B9ZP8JZ — TennisWorld (@TennisWorl65157) October 13, 2024

Sinner and Djokovic met on the court for the eighth time on Sunday, and the Italian was able to level the head-to-head record, with both stars now having four wins apiece.

Sinner’s admiration for Djokovic

Even after getting the better of the 24-time Grand Slam champion, Sinner was full of praise for him. He described how it is difficult to find a weakness in Djokovic’s game since he is a ‘legend’ of the sport.

“It’s tough to tell you a secret about Djokovic because he doesn’t have any weaknesses. You have to try and use the small chances that he gives you, but there are not many during the match. He is a legend of our sport, he’s very tough to play against, so I am very happy,” said the Italian after his seventh title victory of the year.

His speech clearly indicates how much Sinner respects Djokovic and continues to draw inspiration from his game. This admiration was evident in Sinner’s performance as he defeated the Serb in straight sets.

The first set was closely fought, with both players managing to win six games each, leading to a tiebreaker that the Italian won 7-4. However, Sinner dominated the second set, with Djokovic only managing to win three games.

Sinner and Djokovic will next feature in the exhibition tournament, 6 Kings Slam, in Abu Dhabi from October 16-19.