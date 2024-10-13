“They’re Still in My Mind”: Jannik Sinner Admits Doping Controversy Has Made Successful 2024 Season ‘Tough’

Jannik Sinner might be the most polarizing tennis name at the moment, but that hasn’t stopped him from being successful. Ever since the controversy surrounding doping and WADA subsequently challenging the Italian being let off by the ITIA, the World No.1 has won the US Open and the Shanghai Masters. However, Sinner is human too, finding it challenging to process all that’s happening around him.

In a post-match press conference after defeating Novak Djokovic in the Shanghai Masters final, Sinner was asked about his secret of having such great composure on the court. Sinner was quoted as saying,

“Well, I know this year has been very, very tough for me because of other circumstances, and, you know, at points I lost a little bit of smile because I had some issues off the court, and then they’re still in my mind sometimes.”

Sinner added that he looks to enjoy as much as possible on the court and keep having the same energy levels even if things don’t go his way in a match. He stressed the importance of being composed, especially in the biggest moments of the match and controlling his fitness. The Italian also thanked his team for their support.

Jannik Sinner says he lost his smile a bit during parts of this season “You commented that you’re playing in front of Federer and against Djokovic, I mean, so many improvements in your game, but how do you maintain such composure?” Jannik: “Well, I know this year has been very,… pic.twitter.com/gIYY08eUUw — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) October 13, 2024

Sinner has been questioned for his honesty towards the sport, even though he has stated that he is disappointed with WADA’s appeal to take his case to CAS. He faces a potential two-year ban for failing two separate drug tests in Indian Wells earlier this year, even though a mere 0.0001% of Clostebol, a banned substance, was found in his samples. The decision is expected to come in by the end of this season.

Interestingly, after his match against Djokovic, Sinner’s new physiotherapist and fitness coach ran towards him to celebrate while he was being clicked with the Shanghai Masters 2024 trophy.

Sinner inflicts defeat on Djokovic after hiring two of his former staff members

After the US Open, Sinner confirmed that Marco Panichi would be his new fitness trainer, replacing Umberto Ferreira. Djokovic has credited Panichi, who happens to be Italian too, as the man to have made him one of the fittest athletes in the world since the mid-2010s.

Panichi joined after Ulises Badio worked with Sinner during his Grand Slam-winning run in New York City. Badio replaced Giacomo Naldi, who came under fire for allegedly administering the drug to Sinner via a massage cream.

Badio has also worked with Djokovic as a physiotherapist in the past, aiding in his quick recovery time. The two new members in Sinner’s team showed no restraint while being the happiest for Sinner, knowing that their ex-boss is the man he beat.

Sinner eventually won with ease against Djokovic, 7-6, 6-3 in the final. But the match lived up to its hype largely due to the similarities between the two players. It seems that the OG ‘hard court specialist’ Djokovic has found his successor in the sport, as he has lost three matches in a row now to the Italian, all on the same surface.

Sinner has a powerful baseline game and uses his ball-striking abilities and mental strength to overpower his opponents like the 24-time Grand Slam champion did in his prime. It would be quite a challenge for Djokovic to overcome the World No.1 in the future, even though he showed glimpses of his golden touch in Shanghai despite not playing much tennis leading up to it.