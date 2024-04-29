“Death. Taxes. Ben Shelton Choke!”: American No.2 Gets Slammed For Madrid Open 2024 Loss Despite Winning 1st Set

Sept 8, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Ben Shelton of the USA after losing to Novak Djokovic of Serbia in a men s singles semifinal on day twelve of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

A title win at the U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championships 2024 had American fans believing that Ben Shelton could have a great clay court season. Hence, Shelton was raved to have a spectacular Madrid Open 2024 campaign. However, a shocking third-round loss against Alexander Bublik on Monday has fans disappointed. Additionally, his on-court demeanor during the bout at the Arantxa Sanchez Stadium also drew criticism.

Coming off a dominant 6-0, 6-2 opening-round win against Tomas Machac, Ben Shelton picked up Monday’s contest right where he left off the previous one. The American No.2 won the first set 6-3 and seemed to be locked in to finish off the match in straight sets. However, Bublik managed to level things up winning the second set tie-break 7-6 (7-2).

Shelton was visibly rattled after the match went into the third set. After managing to hold his serve in the 1st game, despite facing a break point, the former Florida Gator inevitably dropped the 3rd game. Since then, the 21-year-old had a massive change in mentality. It almost seemed as if the World No.15 stopped playing for the win even though he had 2 break points in the 8th game.

Goes without saying, Shelton will be disappointed in himself. Suffering the first loss on clay courts this year, despite being in a commanding position to win, the southpaw will now need to use the extended off time that he has to prepare for the Italian Open 2024.

Who Does Alexander Bublik Play After Defeating Ben Shelton?

Alexander Bublik had a forgettable start to the clay court season, sustaining a first-round loss at the Monte Carlo Masters 2024. However, the Kazakasthan player quickly redeemed himself, defeating Roberto Carballés Baena and Ben Shelton in successive matches at the Madrid Open 2024.

However, Bublik will now face his toughest matchup of the year in the fourth round of the ATP Masters 1000 – Daniil Medvedev. With Medvedev being in slightly shaky form, Bublik has a great chance to record the best win of his career on Tuesday.