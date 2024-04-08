Ben Shelton Takes Inspiration From Daniel Ricciardo 2018 Monaco GP Win To Celebrate First Clay Court Title at Houston Open 2024

Ben Shelton hasn’t had the best performance on clay courts in his young career. However, Shelton silenced his naysayers with an incredible display at the Houston Open 2024. Defeating fellow countryman and defending champ Frances Tiafoe 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 in the finals, the World No.14 won the U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championship.

After winning his first-ever title on the dirt, the 21-year-old decided to celebrate the historic win by beating the Texas heat. In a similar manner as F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, Shelton dove into the pool in Houston.

Back in 2018, after then then-Red Bull star Daniel Ricciardo won the Monaco Grand Prix, he celebrated the victory by diving into the team’s swimming pool. The belly flop instantly went viral on social media and has become one of the most iconic celebration across any sport.

Improving his head-to-head record to 2-0 against Frances Tiafoe, the former Florida Gator dished out a heart-felt message for his opponent during the trophy presentation ceremony.

“Great week Foe. Great job to you and your team,” Shelton said, per ATP Tour. “You’ve been such an inspiration to kids, people of colour in our sport, just an amazing representation. You’ve been that guy to always put on for us and always be selfless, thinking about others, kids younger than you. So thanks for everything that you do for our sport and people who look like you and me,” Shelton concluded.

Seems like forgoing his participation at the Monte Carlo Masters to play at the U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championship 2024 was a good decision for Ben Shelton. Winning the Houston Open 2024 will be a huge morale booster for Shelton as the clay court season progresses. Keeping such performance up till Roland Garros, the youngster will have great momentum and be a threat at the French Open 2024.