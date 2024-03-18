Ben Shelton Has Epic One-Word Reply After Watching Kyrie Irving’s Magic Moment vs Denver Nuggets

Sep 8, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Ben Shelton of the United States reacts after winning a game against Novak Djokovic of Serbia (not pictured) in a men’s singles semifinal on day twelve of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Ben Shelton has captivated fans with his dominant performance on the tennis court over the past few years. However, being an avid enthusiast of sports in general, Shelton often expresses his opinions on other athlete’s performances as well. Reacting to Kyrie Irving’s insane game-winner against the Denver Nuggets, the American tennis star was left baffled.

The star-studded contest between the Dallas Mavericks and the Denver Nuggets went down to the wire on Sunday night. With star players of both teams living up to the expectations and playing incredible basketball, the score was tied at 105 apiece with merely 2.8 seconds remaining on the game clock.

With Luka Doncic being heavily guarded, Maxi Kleber passed the rock to Kyrie Irving, who had only scored 3 points previously in the same quarter. Nikola Jokic did a great job in defending the point guard. However, an insane left-handed floater from Irving helped the Dallas Mavericks clinch the 107-105 win.

Ben Shelton, who is an avid supporter of the Atlanta Hawks with the virtue of Atlanta being his hometown, was among the many to be left speechless. Taking to his Instagram story, the World No.16 shared Bleacher Report’s post to his Story and had a one-word reaction to the unbelievable game-winning shot:

“How”



With his incredibly fast serves and commanding forehand shots, Shelton has also pulled off some unbelievable moves on the tennis court. Fans of the 21-year-old will hope that the southpaw has an excellent showing at the Miami Open 2024 which is set to start in less than a week.

Ben Shelton had a decent run at the Indian Wells 2024

Following his unexpected loss against Adrian Mannarino in the third round of the Australian Open 2024, Ben Shelton had some impressive performances. Shelton reached the semifinals at the Dallas Open 2024 and lost to Casper Ruud in the quarterfinals at the Acapulco Open 2024.

Entering Indian Wells 2024, Shelton had one of the most difficult draws right from his first match. After receiving a bye in the first round, the American had to defeat in-form Jakub Mensik and #22 seed Fransisco Cerundolo to make his way into the Round of 16.

Unfortunately for Shelton, he was matched up against Jannik Sinner for a spot in the quarterfinals of the ATP 1000 tournament. Suffering a 6-7, 1-6 loss against the Australian Open 2024 champion, Shelton’s run at Indian Wells came to an end.