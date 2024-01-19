Ben Shelton vs Adrian Mannarino Australian Open Prediction & Schedule: Can American Set Up Repeat Novak Djokovic Clash?

Sep 1, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Adrian Mannarino of France hits to Frances Tiafoe of the United States on day five of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports and Sept 8, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Ben Shelton of the USA after losing to Novak Djokovic of Serbia in a men s singles semifinal on day twelve of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

The Australian Open is all set to host a classic match in the third round. Ben Shelton and Adrian Mannarino are set to face off in what promises to be a blockbuster clash at the Show Court Arena, not before Thursday evening (10.15 pm) EST in Melbourne. Both the players go into the match filled with confidence due to their recent results.

Ben Shelton comes into the match after a four set win against Christopher O’Connell. The American won the match 6-4, 6-1, 3-6, 7-6 to advance into the next round. Their is high expectations on the shoulders of Shelton, who burst onto the scene at the US Open. Much is expected of Shelton coming into the new season in 2024.

His opponent, Adrian Mannarino has made it to the third round in a much tougher fashion. The Frenchman played two five setters match in first two rounds to make it through. In the first round, Mannarino faced off against former Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka.

In a see-saw clash, the Frenchman defeated the Swiss star 6-4, 3-6, 5-7, 6-3, 6-0. Later, Mannarino faced off against Jaume Munar in the second round. Mannarino again needed five sets to dispatch the Spaniard and won the match 6-3, 6-3, 1-6, 2-6, 6-3.

Now, both these stars are set to collide against each other in what promises to be a thrilling clash. Mannarino is number 19 in the world while Shelton is three places above him at 16. Mannarino won the last match between the duo at the Miami Open 2023 and leads the head-to-head 1-0. However, Mannarino has spent more hours on the court and Shelton is relatively fresh coming into the game. Also, the match is scheduled in the morning session and heat is set to play it’s part. The SportsRush predicts Ben Shelton to win in four sets.

Ben Shelton and Adrian Mannarino form coming into the Australian Open

Ben Shelton started the preparation for the Australian Open with a first round defeat at the Brisbane Inter. The American then followed it up with a semi-final run in Auckland, where he was defeated by Taro Daniels. Shelton looked ready for the new season with his fine performances in Auckland.

The American cruised to straight sets wins against Fabian Marozsan and Roberto Baena, while looking back to his best. Now, the American will aim for Grand Slam glory at the Australian Open.

Meanwhile, Adrian Mannarino participated at the United Cup before the Australian Open. The Frenchman lost to Alexander Zverev but won the match against Lorenzo Sonego during the tournament. Mannarino lost the next two matches against Casper Ruud and Hubert Hurkacz, however, last looked back to his best during the Australian Open. The 35-year-old would go into the match as an underdog against Ben Shelton.